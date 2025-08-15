$41.450.06
12:08 PM • 30671 views
Trump flew to Alaska for talks with PutinPhoto
11:40 AM • 30867 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
11:14 AM • 49093 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 34181 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 56482 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 33554 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 68914 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
August 15, 03:55 AM • 100546 views
Trump's negotiations with Putin in Alaska: White House released meeting schedule
August 15, 03:09 AM • 58094 views
"Alaska Supports Ukraine": A large-scale rally is taking place in Anchorage on the eve of the Trump-Putin meetingVideo
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 205410 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Enemy struck the center of Sumy, large-scale fire erupted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Russian troops hit the central part of Sumy, targeting civilian objects. A fire broke out at the site of the strike, information about casualties is being clarified.

Enemy struck the center of Sumy, large-scale fire erupted

In Sumy, a large-scale fire broke out after a strike on civilian infrastructure. All emergency services arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is currently being clarified. This was reported by the Sumy OVA, writes UNN.

Details

The Sumy community was again under attack: Russian troops hit the central part of the city, targeting civilian objects. Due to a powerful explosion, a fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers are currently extinguishing.

The enemy struck the central part of the Sumy community – civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. All emergency services are working 

– reported the OVA.

Local Telegram channels write that a UAV hit the central market in Sumy.

Emergency services are working in an intensified mode: evacuating people from nearby houses, extinguishing the flames, and inspecting the area for damage.

It is preliminarily known that the strike caused significant material damage, but the exact number of victims is currently unknown. The Sumy military administration promises to report details as soon as they are clarified.

Russian missile attack on Dnipro district: man killed15.08.25, 17:18 • 2004 views

Stepan Haftko

War
Sumy Oblast
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Sumy