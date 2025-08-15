Enemy struck the center of Sumy, large-scale fire erupted

In Sumy, a large-scale fire broke out after a strike on civilian infrastructure. All emergency services arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is currently being clarified. This was reported by the Sumy OVA, writes UNN.

Details

The Sumy community was again under attack: Russian troops hit the central part of the city, targeting civilian objects. Due to a powerful explosion, a fire broke out at the scene, which rescuers are currently extinguishing.

The enemy struck the central part of the Sumy community – civilian infrastructure. A fire broke out at the site of the strike. All emergency services are working – reported the OVA.

Local Telegram channels write that a UAV hit the central market in Sumy.

Emergency services are working in an intensified mode: evacuating people from nearby houses, extinguishing the flames, and inspecting the area for damage.

It is preliminarily known that the strike caused significant material damage, but the exact number of victims is currently unknown. The Sumy military administration promises to report details as soon as they are clarified.

