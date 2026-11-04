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On November 5, strict schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many queues will be without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8260 views

On November 5, scheduled hourly power outages will be in effect for all consumers, involving 2–4 queues. The reason is Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On November 5, strict schedules will be in effect in Ukraine — how many queues will be without power

On Thursday, November 5, schedules for hourly outages of up to 4 queues will be applied in Ukraine. Ukrenergo reports this, UNN reports.  

Details 

How consumption restrictions will be applied on November 5:

  • 00:00 – 23:59 – capacity restriction schedules for industry;
    • 00:00 – 23:59 – hourly outage schedules for all categories of consumers (involving 2 to 4 queues). 

      The reason for introducing the restrictions is the consequences of massive Russian attacks on energy facilities

      As a result of Russian shelling, the situation in the power system may change. Follow announcements and outage schedules on the official pages of distribution system operators (oblenergos) in your region. When electricity becomes available according to the schedule, please consume it sparingly 

      - Ukrenergo stated. 

      We would like to remind you 

      The energy situation after the massive attack by the Russian Federation was partially stabilized, but it remains difficult. At the same time, emergency outages have been canceled in most regions, including Kyiv, making it possible to return to hourly outage schedules.  

      Pavlo Bashynskyi

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