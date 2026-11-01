On November 2, power outage schedules of up to 2.5 queues will be in effect in Ukraine

On Monday, November 2, hourly electricity outage schedules will be introduced in some regions of Ukraine for all categories of consumers. The restrictions will be in effect from 06:00 to 23:59, covering 1.5 to 2.5 queues. This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Details

In addition, during the same period, capacity limitation schedules will be applied to industrial consumers.

The forced measures were prompted by the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities, which affected the operation of the power system.

Energy workers warned of possible schedule changes

Ukrenergo emphasized that the situation in the power system may change due to Russian shelling, so the timing and duration of outages may be adjusted.

Ukrainians were urged to monitor the latest schedules on the official pages of electricity distribution system operators in their regions.

Energy workers also ask citizens to use electrical appliances sparingly during the hours when electricity supply is restored according to the schedule.

Due to Russian attacks, consumers in 8 regions of Ukraine were left without electricity - the Ministry of Energy