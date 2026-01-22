$43.180.08
50.320.20
ukenru
04:54 PM • 1780 views
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 5852 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 10454 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 12654 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 15097 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
January 22, 11:29 AM • 27719 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
January 22, 11:14 AM • 15120 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15775 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 18071 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22554 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Exclusives
On January 23, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 308 views

On January 23, scheduled power outages and industrial power restrictions will be in effect throughout Ukraine. The reason is the consequences of Russian attacks on energy facilities.

On January 23, scheduled power outages will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine

On January 23, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industry will be in effect throughout Ukraine. This was reported by Ukrenergo, writes UNN.

Tomorrow, January 23, hourly outage schedules and power limitation schedules (for industrial consumers) will be applied in all regions of Ukraine.

- the message says.

The reason for the introduction of restrictive measures is the consequences of Russian missile and drone attacks on energy facilities.

The situation in the energy system may change. Find out the time and volume of outages at your address on the official pages of your regional power distribution company.

- Ukrenergo summarized.

Mobile operators have purchased more than 15,000 generators for backup power - Svyrydenko22.01.26, 19:03 • 692 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine