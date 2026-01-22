$43.180.08
SBU drones hit the Tamanneftegaz oil terminal in Russia: estimated damages reach $50 millionVideo
03:45 PM • 3724 views
The President awarded Kyiv City Council deputy Gregory Malenko with the Order "For Merit" of the III degree
02:44 PM • 8904 views
Zelenskyy announced a two-day trilateral meeting of Ukraine, the US, and Russia in the UAE
02:19 PM • 11678 views
"Productive and meaningful meeting": Zelenskyy reveals details of talks with Trump in Davos
11:49 AM • 14488 views
Ministry of Economy has determined the need for gas imports to get through the winter: what is it about
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 26987 views
End of the UN? What is Trump's "Peace Council" and what is it for?
11:14 AM • 14891 views
General Staff confirms damage to Tamanneftegaz oil terminal and enemy air defense
January 22, 10:59 AM • 15618 views
Trump claims to have settled 8 wars and believes "another one's coming pretty soon"
January 22, 07:31 AM • 17881 views
"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
January 22, 07:01 AM • 22224 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
Mobile operators have purchased more than 15,000 generators for backup power - Svyrydenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

Mobile operators have purchased over 15,000 generators for substations, of which 8,000 base stations are already operational. This will ensure stable communication even during power outages.

Mobile operators have purchased more than 15,000 generators for backup power - Svyrydenko

Mobile operators have purchased more than 15,000 generators for backup power to substations. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"More than 8,000 base stations are already operating on generators," the report says.

The Prime Minister met with representatives of mobile operators.

"Our common task is to guarantee communication throughout the country even during long power outages. Stable communication is important for the life support of people and communities," she noted.

Svyrydenko said that during the meeting, they separately discussed ensuring sufficient fuel reserves for the uninterrupted operation of generators.

"Mobile operators are working to ensure that Ukrainians have stable voice coverage and the ability to send SMS messages under any energy supply conditions," she wrote.

40-60% of the largest mobile operator's infrastructure in nine regions is without power after Russian attacks - Kyivstar21.01.26, 14:43 • 3026 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine