Mobile operators have purchased more than 15,000 generators for backup power - Svyrydenko

Mobile operators have purchased more than 15,000 generators for backup power to substations. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

Details

"More than 8,000 base stations are already operating on generators," the report says.

The Prime Minister met with representatives of mobile operators.

"Our common task is to guarantee communication throughout the country even during long power outages. Stable communication is important for the life support of people and communities," she noted.

Svyrydenko said that during the meeting, they separately discussed ensuring sufficient fuel reserves for the uninterrupted operation of generators.

"Mobile operators are working to ensure that Ukrainians have stable voice coverage and the ability to send SMS messages under any energy supply conditions," she wrote.

