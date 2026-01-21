40-60% of the largest mobile operator's infrastructure in nine regions is without power after Russian attacks - Kyivstar

The infrastructure of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has been disconnected from electricity by 40-60% in nine regions after massive Russian attacks on energy facilities, said company CEO Oleksandr Komarov during a discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos, UNN reports.

Currently, in nine regions, we are facing a situation where our infrastructure is disconnected from electricity by 40-60%. So, in some regions, according to our internal, let's say, classification, we are in a state of complete power outage, (...) but at the same time, less than 10% of our network is not working. - said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

He clarified that "out of 16,500 facilities, you know, only one, a little over 1,000 facilities are actually not working due to the current situation."

"The core network is protected for 72 hours, and, you know, we are quite confident that we can last even longer," Komarov added.

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of "maintaining the operation of base stations and mobile communications."