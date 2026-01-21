$43.180.08
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
10:55 AM • 11140 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
10:42 AM • 10349 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
08:59 AM • 13781 views
Ukrainians' cash on hand increased by 12.6% in a year: NBU named the main reasonsPhoto
January 20, 08:12 PM • 33531 views
In Davos, "constructive" talks were held between US and Russian representatives on ending the war in Ukraine
January 20, 07:42 PM • 54117 views
European leaders in Davos presented a united front against Trump's ambitions for Greenland
January 20, 06:44 PM • 46829 views
Zelenskyy criticized the work of the Air Force after the UAV attack on Kyiv Oblast
January 20, 03:45 PM • 76264 views
From increasing defense budgets and building concrete fortifications to confiscating inflatable boats: how Europe is preparing for a possible war with Russia
January 20, 01:37 PM • 40691 views
Harvest, front, and public sentiment: what shapes the hryvnia exchange rate in 2026 and what it will be like
January 20, 01:28 PM • 64069 views
Trump's Year: Triumphs, Failures, Chaos, and 'Quick Deals' Shattered by Reality
40-60% of the largest mobile operator's infrastructure in nine regions is without power after Russian attacks - Kyivstar

Kyiv • UNN

 • 218 views

In nine regions of Ukraine, Kyivstar's infrastructure is disconnected from electricity supply by 40-60%. At the same time, less than 10% of the company's network is not working.

40-60% of the largest mobile operator's infrastructure in nine regions is without power after Russian attacks - Kyivstar

The infrastructure of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, has been disconnected from electricity by 40-60% in nine regions after massive Russian attacks on energy facilities, said company CEO Oleksandr Komarov during a discussion at the Ukrainian House in Davos, UNN reports.

Currently, in nine regions, we are facing a situation where our infrastructure is disconnected from electricity by 40-60%. So, in some regions, according to our internal, let's say, classification, we are in a state of complete power outage, (...) but at the same time, less than 10% of our network is not working.

- said Kyivstar CEO Oleksandr Komarov.

He clarified that "out of 16,500 facilities, you know, only one, a little over 1,000 facilities are actually not working due to the current situation."

"The core network is protected for 72 hours, and, you know, we are quite confident that we can last even longer," Komarov added.

Recall

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of "maintaining the operation of base stations and mobile communications."

Julia Shramko

SocietyTechnologies
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity