The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Oil prices show weekly growth due to US sanctions against Russian companies – Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 918 views

Oil prices rose by 7% over the week after the US imposed sanctions against Russian oil companies, raising fears of supply disruptions. Brent and WTI quotes increased, demonstrating a shift in market sentiment from anticipating a surplus to a deficit.

Oil prices show weekly growth due to US sanctions against Russian companies – Reuters

Oil prices are ending the week with a confident rise – US sanctions against two major Russian oil companies have raised fears of supply disruptions, pushing the market up. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

On Friday, Brent crude oil prices rose by 0.2% to $66.12 per barrel, and WTI by 0.1% to $61.85. Both indicators added more than 5% on Thursday alone, after the announcement of sanctions, and by the end of the week rose by approximately 7% – the highest figure since mid-June.

The market is in wait-and-see mode – everyone is watching how big the impact of the new sanctions on Russian oil flows will be

– noted UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Six-month Brent and WTI futures spreads have returned to backwardation, indicating a shift in trader sentiment – from fears of surplus to expectations of shortage. This allows oil to be sold at current, higher prices, instead of storing it for later sale.

US sanctions against Russian oil companies could halt Serbia's only refinery - Reuters24.10.25, 17:26 • 1128 views

Washington's new restrictions against Moscow, imposed in connection with the war in Ukraine, have once again destabilized the energy market, forcing investors and traders to revise their forecasts for the last quarter of the year.

Recall

The United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies "Rosneft", "Lukoil" and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin stated that the new US sanctions are serious, but will not affect the Russian economy. He called them an attempt to exert pressure and an unfriendly act that does not strengthen Russian-American relations.

Donald Trump reacted to these words. He ironically noted that he was glad to hear about the dictator's "confidence", but noted that he would prefer to see how Russia would cope with them.

UNN also reported that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is working on how to circumvent US sanctions against Russian oil companies "Lukoil" and "Rosneft".

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
United States Department of the Treasury
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán