Oil prices rose 1% after five-day decline

$41.680.11
48.090.26
ukenru
August 6, 10:17 PM • 13586 views
"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy
August 6, 05:38 PM • 33060 views
Discussed what was voiced in Moscow: Zelenskyy spoke with Trump and European leaders
August 6, 05:25 PM • 41155 views
New coronavirus variant Stratus detected in Poltava region: what is known about it
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 85732 views
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 01:33 PM • 63789 views
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
August 6, 01:32 PM • 59659 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
August 6, 01:30 PM • 46701 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
August 6, 01:03 PM • 95675 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
August 6, 10:11 AM • 70959 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
August 6, 09:59 AM • 48109 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.4m/s
67%
756mm
Popular news
Trump announced possible new tariffs against ChinaAugust 6, 11:14 PM • 4798 views
Ukrainians are losing things more often when traveling by rail: UZ named the most interesting lost itemsAugust 6, 11:42 PM • 4564 views
Dnipropetrovsk region under drone attack, explosions in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih12:34 AM • 4996 views
Drones attacked Russian Surovikino at night: railway damagedVideo01:37 AM • 11431 views
Germany cuts payments to Ukrainian refugees03:09 AM • 9414 views
Publications
Control of a risky foreign company over Ukrainian Mi-8s: why the decision of the State Aviation Service raises questions of safety and trust
Exclusive
August 6, 02:54 PM • 85737 views
Is Defence City launching without aviation? Why this jeopardizes Ukraine's strategic advantageAugust 6, 02:07 PM • 70104 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails August 6, 01:03 PM • 95675 views
Infertility treatment program: the Ministry of Health explained the age limit for womenAugust 6, 12:59 PM • 81170 views
Fighting windmills: marketing in the pharmaceutical market has been banned for almost half a year, and MP Kuzminykh continues to fight itAugust 6, 12:02 PM • 100120 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Marco Rubio
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 97545 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 109423 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 102738 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 115387 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 133649 views
Actual
BM-21 "Grad"
M1 Abrams
Fox News
Starlink
The New York Times

Oil prices rose 1% after five-day decline

Kyiv • UNN

 • 448 views

Oil prices rose 1% after US inventories fell and exports increased. Macroeconomic uncertainty due to US tariffs on Indian goods limits growth.

Oil prices rose 1% after five-day decline

Oil prices rose 1% on Thursday, breaking a five-day losing streak, amid signs of sustained demand in the US, the world's largest oil consumer, but uncertainty over the macroeconomic consequences of the introduction of US tariffs limited the rise, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.9%, to $67.51 a barrel by 03:42 GMT (06:42 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude was $65.03 a barrel, up 68 cents, or 1.1%.

On Wednesday, both benchmark grades fell in price by approximately 1%, reaching an eight-week low, after US President Donald Trump announced progress in negotiations with Moscow.

Trump could meet with the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin as early as next week, a White House official said on Wednesday, although the US continues to prepare for additional sanctions, including possibly against China, to pressure Moscow to end the war in Ukraine.

"There is a very high probability that it will be so": Trump on meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy07.08.25, 01:17 • 13594 views

Russia is the world's second largest oil producer after the US.

Nevertheless, oil markets received support from a larger-than-expected drawdown in US oil inventories last week. The US Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that US oil inventories fell by 3 million barrels to 423.7 million barrels in the week ending August 1, exceeding analysts' expectations.

Inventories fell amid rising US oil exports and increased refinery utilization, with utilization on the Gulf Coast, the country's largest refining region, and on the West Coast reaching a high since 2023.

JP Morgan analysts note that global oil demand as of August 5 averaged 104.7 million barrels per day, which corresponds to an annual increase of 300,000 barrels per day, but is 90,000 barrels per day lower than their monthly forecast.

"Despite a somewhat weaker-than-expected start to the month, high-frequency oil demand indicators suggest that global oil consumption is likely to grow consistently in the coming weeks," analysts note, with jet fuel and petrochemical feedstocks expected to be the drivers of consumption growth.

However, global macroeconomic uncertainty following the introduction of new US tariffs on Indian goods limited price growth.

On Wednesday, Trump imposed an additional 25% tariff on Indian goods, citing its import of oil from Russia. The new import duty will take effect 21 days after August 7.

Trump signed a decree introducing a 25% tariff for India for purchasing Russian oil06.08.25, 17:18 • 4618 views

"While these new tariffs (for India from the US) are due to take effect in three weeks, markets are already pricing in their impact on trade flows, emerging market demand, and energy diplomacy in general," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Trump also said he could announce additional tariffs on China, similar to the 25% tariffs previously announced for India in connection with its purchases of Russian oil.

25% tariffs for India are just the first step for the US to increase pressure on Russia - Bloomberg07.08.25, 01:00 • 2468 views

"Tariffs are likely to harm the global economy, which will ultimately affect fuel demand," said Sachdeva of Phillip Nova, adding that markets are ignoring the fact that their impact on the US economy and inflation will be much stronger.

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Brent Crude
JPMorgan Chase
White House
Donald Trump
India
China
United States
Ukraine