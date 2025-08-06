Trump signed a decree introducing a 25% tariff for India for purchasing Russian oil

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 25% duty on India for purchasing oil from Russia. This is reported on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

I believe that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing oil from the Russian Federation. Accordingly, and in accordance with current law, goods from India imported into the customs territory of the United States are subject to an additional ad valorem duty rate of 25 percent. - reported on the White House website.

Addition

Purchases of Russian oil helped avoid a price surge and stabilized the global market, a source in the Indian government said. The official emphasized that a sharp cessation of imports from the Russian Federation would lead to a deficit similar to that which arose in 2022.