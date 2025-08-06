$41.680.11
Are dietary supplements evil? What do doctors think about vitamins and attempts to regulate this market
01:32 PM • 14132 views
Ukraine tries to unblock transit through Moldova: MFA on the situation with deported Ukrainians at the Georgian checkpoint
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 12353 views
Closure of case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma to be challenged in court – Olena Sosedka
01:03 PM • 24031 views
New mechanism for supplying weapons to Ukraine PURL: what the initiative entails
Exclusive
10:11 AM • 56946 views
State Employment Center named professions with no demand and most sought-after specialties
09:59 AM • 39764 views
Russia attacked a compressor station in Odesa region on the route for gas from the USA and Azerbaijan - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
09:59 AM • 41129 views
Selective Justice: How the Case of NBU Chief Lawyer Oleksandr Zyma Was Closed
Exclusive
08:44 AM • 41448 views
Mass poisoning in a camp in Lviv region: 41 people already in hospital, including 39 children
August 6, 07:56 AM • 76324 views
Government appointed Tsyvinsky as director of BEB - Svyrydenko
August 6, 06:38 AM • 36155 views
A year ago, the Kursk operation of the Defense Forces began: Syrsky named Russia's losses
Publications
Exclusives
Trump signed a decree introducing a 25% tariff for India for purchasing Russian oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 360 views

The US President signed a decree introducing an additional 25% tariff on India. This decision is related to India's import of oil from Russia.

Trump signed a decree introducing a 25% tariff for India for purchasing Russian oil

US President Donald Trump signed a decree introducing an additional 25% duty on India for purchasing oil from Russia. This is reported on the White House website, writes UNN.

Details

I believe that the Government of India is currently directly or indirectly importing oil from the Russian Federation. Accordingly, and in accordance with current law, goods from India imported into the customs territory of the United States are subject to an additional ad valorem duty rate of 25 percent.

 - reported on the White House website.

Addition

Purchases of Russian oil helped avoid a price surge and stabilized the global market, a source in the Indian government said. The official emphasized that a sharp cessation of imports from the Russian Federation would lead to a deficit similar to that which arose in 2022.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
White House
Donald Trump
India
United States