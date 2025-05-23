Oil prices head for first weekly loss since April on prospect of OPEC+ supply increase

$41.500.06
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents
07:04 AM • 30541 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

06:30 AM • 29333 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

May 22, 02:58 PM • 66817 views

Ukraine handed over to the Russians a list for exchange in the format "1000 for 1000" - GUR

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 244440 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 235204 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

Exclusive
May 22, 12:56 PM • 132360 views

The Commander of the National Guard commented on the missile strike on the training ground in Sumy region

Exclusive
May 22, 12:16 PM • 115502 views

Ukraine wants to introduce a mechanism of priority guardianship: what you need to know

Exclusive
May 22, 09:24 AM • 240535 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

Exclusive
May 22, 07:34 AM • 94617 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 119349 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Publications
Exclusives
Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

07:04 AM • 30541 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 166515 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

May 22, 01:44 PM • 235204 views

Suspicion not served, case stalled: can the NBU's chief lawyer "write off" the crime due to the statute of limitations?

May 22, 09:24 AM • 240535 views
Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 250280 views
Oil prices head for first weekly loss since April on prospect of OPEC+ supply increase

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

Brent and WTI crude fell more than 2%, weekly decline for the first time in three weeks. OPEC+ is considering increasing production by 411,000 barrels per day.

Oil prices head for first weekly loss since April on prospect of OPEC+ supply increase

Oil prices fell on Friday for the fourth session in a row and headed for their first weekly decline in three weeks, weighed down by renewed supply pressure from another possible OPEC+ production increase in July, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $63.96 a barrel at 06:35 GMT (09:35 Kyiv time). West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude futures lost 48 cents, or 0.8%, to $60.72.

Brent has fallen 2.3% for the week and WTI has fallen 2.9% after two weeks of gains.

Both benchmarks hit their lowest price in more than a week on Thursday after Bloomberg reported that OPEC+ is considering another significant production increase at its June 1 meeting. Among the options discussed was an increase in production of 411,000 barrels per day in July, but no final agreement has been reached yet, the report said, citing delegates.

"The oil market is under pressure again as the noise surrounding what OPEC+ will do with production levels in July increases," ING analysts wrote in a research note.

They expect OPEC+ to continue to increase supplies by 411,000 barrels per day in July and now forecast an average Brent crude price of $59 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

OPEC+, which includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies such as Russia, has agreed to increase production by nearly 1 million barrels per day in April, May and June.

The tailwind of supplies offset concerns earlier this week caused by a report that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities and new sanctions announced by the EU and Britain on oil trade with Russia.

CNN: US learns of Israel's preparation for possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities21.05.25, 09:19 • 4134 views

A large supply of oil in the United States also put pressure on oil prices.

As traders prepare for a flood of increased supplies in the coming months from OPEC+, demand for oil storage in the US has risen sharply in recent weeks to levels similar to those during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to storage broker The Tank Tiger.

On Friday, the market will monitor Baker Hughes' data on the number of oil and gas rigs in the US, which are used as an indicator of future supplies.

The market is also closely monitoring US-Iran talks on the nuclear program, which could determine the future of Iranian oil supplies. The fifth round of talks will take place in Rome on Friday.

Iran's parliament insists on enriching uranium above 20% amid negotiations with the US21.05.25, 15:25 • 2988 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
