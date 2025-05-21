CNN: US learns of Israel's preparation for possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities

$41.580.08
Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 3094 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

05:00 AM • 14093 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 33128 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 81667 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 152568 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 74196 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 140164 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Exclusive
May 20, 07:47 AM • 64042 views

50% discount on voluntary payment of fines from the TCC: the Ministry of Defense announced when the possibility of payment through "Reserve+" will appear

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211217 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 19, 07:07 PM • 98773 views

Memorandum on peace between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will provide for a ceasefire - Zelenskyy

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Trump officially announced the creation of the "Golden Dome" missile defense system in the USA for $175 billion

May 20, 09:16 PM • 5706 views

An attack was carried out on Russian checkpoints near the strategic Khmeimim airbase in Syria: what is known

May 20, 09:48 PM • 5852 views

A new crisis in the energy and housing sectors in the Russian Federation: modernization postponed, tariffs will skyrocket - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

May 20, 10:17 PM • 6552 views

"You can try chemistry": the occupiers continue to use chemical weapons in Ukraine - interception by the GUR

May 20, 10:50 PM • 9708 views

ISW: Putin does not plan to negotiate with Zelenskyy - despite the promise given to Trump

01:23 AM • 13442 views
Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

05:00 AM • 14093 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 89306 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 152568 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 140164 views

Attempt to appropriate the "Apple logo," or who is behind the "Yabko" network and its tax debts

May 20, 05:58 AM • 211217 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kaya Kallas

Marco Rubio

Giorgia Meloni

Ukraine

United States

White House

Washington, D.C.

Poland

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 124607 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 90553 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 85874 views

How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks

May 19, 10:11 AM • 168201 views

A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 169826 views
Iron dome

Football

Nord Stream

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

CNN: US learns of Israel's preparation for possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

The US has received intelligence indicating that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, which could provoke a regional conflict in the Middle East.

CNN: US learns of Israel's preparation for possible strike on Iranian nuclear facilities

The US has received new intelligence indicating that Israel is preparing to strike Iranian nuclear facilities, even as the Trump administration seeks a diplomatic deal with Tehran, citing several US officials familiar with the latest intelligence, CNN reported, writes UNN.

Details

Such a strike "would be a brazen break with President Donald Trump," US officials said. It could also spark a wider regional conflict in the Middle East - something the US has been trying to avoid since the war in Gaza escalated tensions that began in 2023.

Officials warn that it is unclear whether Israeli leaders have made a final decision and that there are in fact deep divisions within the US government about the likelihood that Israel will ultimately act. Whether and how Israel strikes depends on what it thinks of US negotiations with Tehran over its nuclear program, the newspaper writes.

But "the likelihood of an Israeli strike on an Iranian nuclear facility has increased significantly in recent months," said another person familiar with US intelligence on the matter. "And the prospect of a deal between the US and Iran struck by Trump that does not remove all Iranian uranium makes a strike more likely," he said.

The increased concern is driven not only by public and private reports from senior Israeli officials that they are considering such a move, but also by intercepted Israeli communications and observations of Israeli military movements that may indicate an imminent strike, multiple sources familiar with the intelligence said.

Among the military preparations the US has observed are the movement of aerial bombs and the completion of air exercises, two sources said.

But these same signs could simply be an attempt by Israel to put pressure on Iran to abandon key provisions of its nuclear program, signaling the consequences if it does not - underscoring the ever-changing complexities facing the White House, the paper writes.

The US is stepping up intelligence gathering to be prepared to provide assistance if Israeli leaders decide to strike, one senior US official told CNN. But a source familiar with the Trump administration's thinking told CNN that the US is unlikely to help Israel strike Iranian nuclear facilities at this time unless Tehran provokes them with a serious provocation.

Israel does not have the ability to destroy Iran's nuclear program without American assistance, including aerial refueling and bombs needed to penetrate facilities deep underground, which is also reflected in previous US intelligence reports, according to a source familiar with the matter.

An Israeli source told CNN that Israel would be prepared to take military action on its own if the US agrees to what the source called a "bad deal" with Iran that Israel cannot accept.

At the moment, US negotiations with Iran are stuck on the demand that Tehran not enrich uranium, a process that could allow the creation of weapons, but which is also necessary for the production of nuclear energy for civilian purposes.

"We will not back down": Iran issued an ultimatum to the US regarding the nuclear deal20.05.2025, 00:38 • 37573 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
United States
Iran
