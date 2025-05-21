$41.490.09
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 14119 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 35674 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 44764 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 54644 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 137833 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 83434 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 122161 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 242751 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87343 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 207729 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Iran's parliament insists on enriching uranium above 20% amid negotiations with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

The Iranian parliament strongly defends the nuclear program, emphasizing that the level of uranium enrichment will be determined by internal needs. Iran insists on the right to enrich uranium, citing the NPT.

Iran's parliament insists on enriching uranium above 20% amid negotiations with the US

The Iranian Parliament issued a strong statement on Wednesday defending the country's nuclear program, stating that Tehran's right to enrich uranium, including to levels above 20%, is non-negotiable. This is reported by the Iran International TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

The parliament's statement followed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's skepticism on Tuesday about the success of ongoing indirect nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington. It came hours after Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran had not yet decided whether to participate in the next round of indirect nuclear talks with the United States.

We are still assessing whether it is worth participating. Uranium enrichment will continue "with or without an agreement", and Western countries should lift the unfair sanctions applied to Iran.

- Araghchi said.

Khamenei, who has the last word on state matters, warned on Tuesday that the outcome of diplomatic efforts remains unclear.

The parliament's statement, read by Mohammad Rashidi, a member of the parliament's presidium, states that Iran's enrichment levels will not be limited below 20% and will be determined by the country's domestic needs.

The IAEA stated that Iran is not far from creating nuclear weapons17.04.25, 17:35 • 8521 view

The importance of nuclear technologies for non-military purposes, such as medicine, agriculture, energy and desalination, is also emphasized.

Lawmakers said Iran's nuclear activities are fully in line with its rights under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) safeguards, calling any renunciation of the program a "betrayal of national interests and the country's future."

Addition

Iran is the only state that does not possess nuclear weapons, but enriches uranium to a purity of 60% - a level that, according to the UN nuclear observer, has no reliable civilian application and is technically close to 90% of fissile material.

Let us remind

Earlier, Iran told the United States of its readiness to accept some restrictions on uranium enrichment. It also voiced a demand for clear guarantees against re-withdrawal from the agreement and insists on the lifting of sanctions.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Ali Khamenei
International Atomic Energy Agency
United Nations
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Tehran
United States
Iran
