Increased pressure from Trump will not affect Putin's plans - political scientist
Oil prices fall after Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2336 views

Oil prices fell after Donald Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia to end the war in Ukraine eased supply concerns. Brent and WTI futures fell 0.2% as Trump's softening stance on sanctions and his tariff plan impacted the market.

Oil prices fall after Trump's 50-day deadline for Russia

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after a prolonged 50-day deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Russia to end the war in Ukraine and avoid sanctions eased supply concerns, Reuters reports, writes UNN.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 12 cents, or 0.2%, to $69.09 a barrel by 06:10 GMT (09:10 Kyiv time), while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 16 cents, or also 0.2%, to $6. Both contracts closed down more than $1 in the previous session.

"Trump's softening stance on sanctions against Russian oil eased fears of supply cuts, while his tariff plan continues to put pressure on the economy," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.

Senate to pause bill on sanctions against Russia

Oil prices rose amid potential sanctions, but then fell as the 50-day deadline instilled hopes that sanctions could be avoided, and traders questioned whether the US would indeed impose high tariffs on countries that continue to trade with Russia.

Trump announces 100% tariffs on Russia if no ceasefire agreement in Ukraine within 50 days

If Trump does get his way and the proposed sanctions are imposed, it will radically change the outlook for the oil market, ING analysts said in a note on Tuesday.

"China, India, and Turkey are the largest buyers of Russian crude oil. They will need to weigh the benefits of buying Russian oil at a discount against the cost of their exports to the US," the ING note said.

On Monday, Trump announced new weapons supplies to Ukraine, and on Saturday he said that from August 1, he would impose a 30% tariff on most imported goods from the EU and Mexico, in addition to similar warnings to other countries.

Trump's 30% tariffs will "practically ban" trade between the EU and the US - EU Commissioner

Tariffs could slow economic growth, which could undermine global fuel demand and lead to lower oil prices.

Data released on Tuesday showed that China's economy slowed in the second quarter. Markets are bracing for a weaker second half, as exports lose momentum, prices continue to fall, and consumer confidence remains low.

IG analyst Tony Sycamore noted that economic growth in China exceeded consensus forecasts, mainly due to strong fiscal support and preemptive increases in production and exports to the US to circumvent tariffs.

"The economic data released today is concerning. Today's weak data on China directly affects commodity prices, including iron ore and crude oil," he said.

According to Russian media, oil demand in other countries is expected to remain "very high" in the third quarter, ensuring a balanced market in the near term.

EU proposes floating price cap on Russian oil - Reuters

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

