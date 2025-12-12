Oil heads for weekly decline amid caution and optimism about a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
01:09 AM • 9782 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 22661 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 31245 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 29021 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 31118 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 41856 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21395 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21584 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17097 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 17208 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
92%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - mediaDecember 11, 09:17 PM • 4666 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 3054 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 7038 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 5578 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 7382 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 41858 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 48646 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 49239 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 60055 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 60681 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Hakan Fidan
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
Venezuela
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 30511 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33015 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 38371 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 34456 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 42858 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
ChatGPT
The Economist
FIFA (video game series)

Oil heads for weekly decline amid caution and optimism about a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Brent and WTI crude futures rose by 0.70%-0.75% due to fears of supply disruptions from Venezuela. This happened after the US seized a tanker with Venezuelan oil and amid cautious market sentiment.

Oil heads for weekly decline amid caution and optimism about a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine

Oil prices rose on Friday due to fears of supply disruptions from Venezuela, although they remain on track for a weekly decline amid cautious market sentiment and optimism about the prospects for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.70%, to $61.71 a barrel by 03:52 GMT (05:52 Kyiv time), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose to $58.03 a barrel, up 43 cents, or 0.75%.

Both benchmarks fell by about 1.5% on Thursday.

The United States is preparing to intercept more vessels carrying Venezuelan oil after seizing a tanker this week, increasing pressure on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, six sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - Reuters12.12.25, 05:22 • 2586 views

The seizure of the tanker by the US this week raised fears of supply disruptions.

After a sell-off amid expectations of easing supply pressure due to hopes for a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, a buying spree began to offset losses after the US seized a Venezuelan tanker.

- said Hiroyuki Kikukawa, chief strategist at Nissan Securities Investment, a division of Nissan Securiti.

"Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine will remain in focus next week and beyond," he said, noting that WTI oil prices could test the $55 level if a deal is indeed reached.

Both contracts lost more than 3% this week, reflecting overall market uncertainty, the publication writes.

ANZ Research analysts attributed the recent price drop to reduced risk appetite and subdued forecasts for the oil market.

The Federal Reserve's interest rate cut this week and Chairman Jerome Powell's comments, which were perceived as less hawkish than expected, increased uncertainty in financial markets about future US monetary policy.

Meanwhile, according to the latest monthly report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), global oil supply will exceed demand by 3.84 million barrels per day, down from the 4.09 million barrels per day surplus projected in November.

However, data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) released on Thursday indicates that global oil supply in 2026 will largely match demand, contradicting forecasts from the IEA and other organizations of a significant oversupply.

OPEC forecasts near balance of oil supply and demand in 202611.12.25, 19:09 • 2876 views

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a smaller-than-expected draw in crude oil inventories and a significant increase in fuel inventories last week.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany held a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump to discuss Washington's latest peace efforts to end the war in Ukraine, calling it a "critical moment" in the process.

On Thursday, drones struck an oil platform in the Caspian Sea for the first time, halting production at the facility owned by the Russian company Lukoil.

SBU drones halted the operation of a Russian oil production platform in the Caspian Sea11.12.25, 09:56 • 4280 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Jerome Powell
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
OPEC
Venezuela
Donald Trump
France
Great Britain
Germany
United States
Ukraine