OPEC forecasts near balance of oil supply and demand in 2026

$42.280.10
49.220.12
ukenru
05:00 PM • 676 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
02:13 PM • 7930 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
01:51 PM • 12430 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 17015 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
12:12 PM • 14272 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
11:59 AM • 17360 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 15371 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16068 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 16527 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 37443 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
90%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, schedules around the clock, but in some places they have already been shortened - Ministry of EnergyDecember 11, 08:24 AM • 5120 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPDDecember 11, 10:02 AM • 18062 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 17164 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 29880 views
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideo11:42 AM • 16462 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
01:44 PM • 17011 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 29887 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 37441 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 49031 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 50241 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Great Britain
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 17170 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 26822 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 32407 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 28310 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 37047 views
Actual
Technology
The Washington Post
Mikoyan MiG-29
The Guardian
Time (magazine)

OPEC forecasts near balance of oil supply and demand in 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

OPEC forecasts that global oil supply will almost entirely meet demand in 2026, contradicting IEA estimates of a significant surplus. The average OPEC+ oil demand will be 43 million barrels per day, close to the production level.

OPEC forecasts near balance of oil supply and demand in 2026
Photo: Reuters

Data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), published on Thursday, indicate that in 2026, global oil supply will almost entirely meet demand, contradicting forecasts of a significant surplus from the International Energy Agency (IEA), writes UNN.

Details

OPEC forecasts that the average demand for OPEC+ oil in 2026 will be 43 million barrels per day, which is close to the production level recorded in November (43.06 million barrels per day). According to Reuters calculations based on the report, if the production level remains unchanged, the surplus will be only 60 thousand barrels per day.

Oil prices fluctuate near two-week highs: what influenced the market08.12.25, 08:34 • 3980 views

This OPEC forecast sharply contrasts with the IEA's assessment, which on the same day suggested that the global supply surplus next year could reach almost 3.84 million barrels per day.

The OPEC+ group plans to pause production growth in the first quarter of 2026 amid general expectations of a surplus. OPEC also kept its forecasts for global oil demand growth in 2025 and 2026 unchanged, stating that the global economy is on a solid footing.

Oil market to face "super-oversupply" due to rising supply – traders09.12.25, 16:13 • 3064 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
OPEC
Reuters