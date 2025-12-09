Oil market to face "super-oversupply" due to rising supply – traders

$42.070.01
49.020.03
ukenru
10:59 AM • 8564 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
10:26 AM • 15845 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 36602 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 25362 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
December 8, 07:50 PM • 28919 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 39289 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 33444 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 34976 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 32694 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 34656 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3m/s
88%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Lviv City Council refuted the fake news about ignoring a Russian-speaking child on St. Nicholas DayPhotoDecember 9, 08:11 AM • 17842 views
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 15187 views
Under the guise of "resort projects": the occupation authorities of Kherson region want to transfer the Azov coast to Minsk09:24 AM • 14023 views
Kyiv metro station "Mostytska" to get a new name before opening: what is known09:55 AM • 14416 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 11048 views
Publications
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhoto12:00 PM • 11479 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of UkrainiansDecember 9, 07:23 AM • 36604 views
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 15641 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 57008 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 52179 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Pope Leo XIV
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk'": DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 15525 views
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 24600 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 61267 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 66992 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 77070 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
The Diplomat
Forbes

Oil market to face "super-oversupply" due to rising supply – traders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

The oil market will face a "super-oversupply" next year due to rising supply and weak demand, warns trader Trafigura. A record surplus of over 4 million barrels per day is expected, which has already led to a 16% drop in Brent crude prices this year.

Oil market to face "super-oversupply" due to rising supply – traders

The global oil market is heading for a "super-oversupply" next year due to a significant increase in supply that could face weak demand. This was warned by one of the world's largest commodity traders, Trafigura, to Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), a record surplus of more than 4 million barrels per day, which is about 4% of global consumption, is expected next year. Although analysts suggest that in practice this figure may be smaller, a significant oversupply is still predicted.

Oil prices fall amid peace talks on the war in Ukraine and expectations of a US Fed decision09.12.25, 08:19 • 3066 views

As Saad Rahim, Trafigura's chief economist, explained, new large oil projects planned years ago are starting just as demand growth, particularly in China, is slowing down. 

Whether it's a surplus or a super-surplus, it's hard to get rid of it 

– said Rahim, emphasizing the seriousness of the situation. 

The mismatch between rising supply and falling demand is already negatively affecting prices. In particular, the price of Brent crude oil has fallen by 16% this year, putting it on track for its worst annual performance since the pandemic. 

According to Rahim, significant purchases by large importers and adjusted supply plans from the US and OPEC+ countries can only delay or mitigate the expected market surplus.

Oil prices fluctuate near two-week highs: what influenced the market08.12.25, 08:34 • 3836 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyNews of the World
Energy
Trend
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
Federal Reserve
China
United States