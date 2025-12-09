Oil prices fall amid peace talks on the war in Ukraine and expectations of a US Fed decision

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
December 8, 07:50 PM • 12780 views
President Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels for talks with NATO and EU leadershipVideo
December 8, 06:20 PM • 24230 views
Shmyhal or Fedorov: Zelenskyy on candidates for Head of the Presidential Office
December 8, 05:26 PM • 23401 views
President Zelenskyy spoke about what he discussed with European leaders in LondonVideo
December 8, 02:55 PM • 29014 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
December 8, 02:34 PM • 28763 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
December 8, 01:22 PM • 31627 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40868 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37174 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
December 8, 11:28 AM • 18812 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37441 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2m/s
85%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Putin signed a decree on the conscription of Russians in the reserve for military training in 2026PhotoDecember 8, 08:46 PM • 10312 views
"You know what I gave them? Nothing" - Trump criticized Biden's aid to Ukraine and called the journalist "disgusting"VideoDecember 8, 08:56 PM • 10690 views
Kramatorsk under attack: Russian aerial bomb injures four, including childrenDecember 8, 09:21 PM • 7026 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces moved to more advantageous positions near Myrnohrad - 7th Airborne Assault CorpsVideoDecember 8, 09:42 PM • 10710 views
"Rescue" Putin-style: hundreds of refugees from Ukraine are being expelled from a sanatorium in Russia - Center for Countering Disinformation03:32 AM • 9032 views
Publications
No sanctions, act through RussiaPhotoDecember 8, 03:38 PM • 12289 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
December 8, 01:00 PM • 40861 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
December 8, 12:25 PM • 37169 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
December 8, 10:53 AM • 37437 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48431 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
António Costa
Mark Rutte
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
London
Brussels
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Media War: Paramount challenges Netflix, outbidding it and offering $74.4 billion for Warner BrosDecember 8, 03:34 PM • 16236 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 48431 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 59493 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 69692 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 70398 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
KAB-250
FGM-148 Javelin
The Diplomat

Oil prices fall amid peace talks on the war in Ukraine and expectations of a US Fed decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Oil prices fell on Tuesday after a 2% drop the previous day. Brent futures fell to $62.41 a barrel, and WTI to $58.75.

Oil prices fall amid peace talks on the war in Ukraine and expectations of a US Fed decision

Oil prices fell slightly on Tuesday, extending losses from a 2% drop in the previous session, with markets closely watching peace talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine and the upcoming US interest rate decision, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

Brent crude futures fell 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $62.41 a barrel at 04:09 GMT (06:09 Kyiv time). US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $58.75, down 13 cents, or 0.2%.

Both contracts fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday after Iraq resumed production at Lukoil's West Qurna 2 oilfield, one of the world's largest.

"The return of Brent oil prices to $62 is smoothly consistent with the broader December situation," said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova. "The noise around potential disruptions in Iraq subsided overnight, and the market quickly returned to its main theme – sufficient supply and cautious demand expectations."

Ukraine will share a revised peace plan with the US after talks in London between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom, the publication writes.

"Oil is holding in a narrow trading range until we get a better idea of which way the peace talks will go," said KCM Trade chief market analyst Tim Waterer.

"If the talks break down, we expect oil prices to rise, or if progress is made and there is a possibility of Russia's supplies returning to the global energy market, prices are expected to fall," he added.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the Group of Seven countries and the European Union are negotiating to replace the price cap on Russian oil exports with a full ban on maritime transportation to reduce Russia's oil revenues.

Also on the radar is the Federal Reserve's policy decision, due on Wednesday, with markets pricing in an 87% chance of a quarter-point rate cut.

Lower interest rates are typically a positive for oil demand, given the reduced cost of borrowing, although some analysts have been cautious about how much this might impact oil prices at this point.

"While markets are largely interested in the Fed's upcoming policy decision on Wednesday regarding a possible 25 basis point cut, which could provide short-term support to the lower end of the $60-65 range, the broader price structure remains anchored by expectations of an oversupplied (oil market) in 2026," said Sachdeva of Phillip Nova.

Iraq prepares to transfer Lukoil's stake in oil field to American company, US supports proposal08.12.25, 19:03 • 3050 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Brent Crude
Reuters
United States
Ukraine