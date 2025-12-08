$42.060.13
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
The Guardian

Iraq prepares to transfer Lukoil's stake in oil field to American company, US supports proposal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has proposed that American companies take over a controlling stake in the West Qurna-2 field, currently owned by the Russian firm Lukoil. This decision comes amid the Trump administration's favorable stance on the transfer of Russian global assets to American players.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has approached American companies with a proposal to take over a controlling stake in the giant West Qurna-2 oil field, owned by the Russian firm Lukoil, amid the Trump administration's favorable stance on the transfer of Russian global assets to American players. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Iraq's decision came just days before the expiration of the sanctions waiver for the Russian company. The West Qurna-2 field is strategically important, as it produces about 10% of the country's crude oil.

Sources familiar with the situation said that the Trump administration prefers that Russian assets around the world come under the control of American firms.

Although the Iraqi Ministry of Oil did not name specific companies, potential contenders for Lukoil's share include American giants such as Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp.

According to available information, Iraq will give preference to Exxon, which previously operated the neighboring West Qurna-1 oil field.

Stepan Haftko

