Odesa was attacked by Russia this morning, a building was hit
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa, a residential building was hit as a result of the morning attack. There is currently no information about casualties, and the air raid alert is ongoing.
Odesa was attacked by Russia in the morning, a residential building was hit, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.
As a result of the morning attack, a residential building was hit in one of the city's districts. At the moment, there is no information about casualties.
According to him, the air raid alert continues, and he urged people to stay in safe places.
