Odesa was attacked by Russia this morning, a building was hit

March 1, 08:23 PM • 22615 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 41825 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 41069 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 47108 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 58553 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 66829 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 71797 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 78062 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 80521 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 75197 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJMarch 1, 11:32 PM • 27899 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNSMarch 2, 12:05 AM • 29733 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - ReutersMarch 2, 12:42 AM • 27040 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terroristMarch 2, 01:16 AM • 28236 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - mediaMarch 2, 01:51 AM • 27891 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 105481 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 111222 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 93470 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 94757 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 94761 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Germany
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 55041 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 53386 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 49879 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 48630 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 61355 views
Odesa was attacked by Russia this morning, a building was hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1530 views

In Odesa, a residential building was hit as a result of the morning attack. There is currently no information about casualties, and the air raid alert is ongoing.

Odesa was attacked by Russia this morning, a building was hit

Odesa was attacked by Russia in the morning, a residential building was hit, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the morning attack, a residential building was hit in one of the city's districts. At the moment, there is no information about casualties.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, the air raid alert continues, and he urged people to stay in safe places.

84 out of 94 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight02.03.26, 08:03 • 3282 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Odesa