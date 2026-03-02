Odesa was attacked by Russia this morning, a building was hit

Odesa was attacked by Russia in the morning, a residential building was hit, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Odesa City Military Administration, reported on Monday on Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the morning attack, a residential building was hit in one of the city's districts. At the moment, there is no information about casualties. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the air raid alert continues, and he urged people to stay in safe places.

84 out of 94 enemy drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight