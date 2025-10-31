$42.080.01
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6074 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 13872 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
12:08 PM • 23624 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
11:42 AM • 14167 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
10:56 AM • 27025 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
10:52 AM • 15567 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 19539 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
October 31, 08:46 AM • 24915 views
Truhanov's pre-trial detention measure will be chosen today in the Pechersk court at 2:00 PM
October 31, 07:56 AM • 14583 views
40-year-old man was detained for the explosion at the post office in Kyiv: he made "souvenirs from ammunition"
October 31, 07:53 AM • 24325 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with a missile that prompted Trump to withdraw from the nuclear treaty - Reuters
Odesa City Council officials embezzled UAH 1.6 million from goods for the Armed Forces: a series of searches conducted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

Officials of the Odesa City Council and heads of private enterprises embezzled over UAH 1.6 million during the supply of goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They groundlessly inflated the contract value by including VAT, which is exempt from taxation.

Odesa City Council officials embezzled UAH 1.6 million from goods for the Armed Forces: a series of searches conducted

Officials of the Odesa City Council were exposed for embezzling over UAH 1.6 million during the supply of goods for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the suspects is currently being decided, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, officials of the Odesa City Council and heads of private enterprises who organized a scheme to seize budget funds of the territorial community of Odesa were exposed and detained.

- the message says.

Details

According to the investigation, the former director of the municipal security department of the Odesa City Council and his first deputy, acting in collusion with the heads of several private enterprises, groundlessly included the amount of value-added tax in the contract price when concluding an agreement for the supply of goods for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These operations are exempt from VAT taxation in accordance with the law, so the officials groundlessly inflated the contract value and seized over UAH 1.6 million of the community's budget funds.

Burial Scheme: Group that misappropriated UAH 2.1 million in budget funds exposed in Odesa18.06.25, 15:49 • 2323 views

On October 31, 2025, law enforcement officers conducted 12 searches in Odesa, as well as in Odesa and Kyiv regions – at residences, in the offices of private companies, and in the municipal security department of the Odesa City Council.

Add

As a result of the conducted investigative actions, four former city council officials and heads of private enterprises were notified of suspicion of committing a crime under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (appropriation, embezzlement or seizure of another's property on a particularly large scale by abusing official position).

The issue of choosing a pre-trial detention measure for the suspects is currently being decided.

The pre-trial investigation is being carried out by the Main Investigative Department of the National Police of Ukraine under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine in Odesa region.

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State budget
Search
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Odesa