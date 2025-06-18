$41.530.01
Burial Scheme: Group that misappropriated UAH 2.1 million in budget funds exposed in Odesa

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

An organized group of five people has been exposed in Odesa for misappropriating over UAH 2.1 million in budget funds for the burial of fallen soldiers. The scheme operated for two years, inflating the prices of tombstones and covering 88 burials.

Burial Scheme: Group that misappropriated UAH 2.1 million in budget funds exposed in Odesa

Five individuals have been notified of suspicion in a case of embezzlement of over UAH 2.1 million allocated for the burial of fallen servicemen.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As noted in the Office of the Prosecutor General, suspicion has been announced to five individuals whom the investigation considers participants in an organized group.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General, five participants in an organized group have been notified of suspicion of embezzlement of property in particularly large amounts (Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the message states.

According to the investigation, officials of local self-government and entrepreneurs were involved in the scheme.

Employees of the Odesa City Council, as well as one of Odesa's municipal enterprises, together with local entrepreneurs, organized a scheme to embezzle funds allocated for the burial of fallen defenders of Ukraine

- reported by the OPG.

The mechanism for appropriating funds consisted of overstating the prices for gravestones.

The suspects inflated the cost of services for the construction of gravestones and the arrangement of burial sites for fallen servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

- the prosecutor's office emphasized.

The fraud lasted for two years and covered dozens of burials.

According to this scheme, during 2023-2024, they embezzled 50% of the budget funds – over UAH 2.1 million, which the Odesa City Council allocated for the installation of 88 monuments

- investigators noted.

Currently, pre-trial detention has been chosen for the suspects. Investigative actions are ongoing.

Reference

In accordance with Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is considered innocent of committing a crime and cannot be subjected to criminal punishment until their guilt is proven in due legal process and established by a guilty verdict of the court.

3000 National Guardsmen robbed of UAH 11.5 million: three officials of the NGU military unit received suspicion notices18.06.25, 13:30 • 4004 views

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

Crimes and emergencies
