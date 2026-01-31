Nuclear power plants return to full capacity, energy system stabilizes – Ukrenergo

Ukraine's energy system is gradually stabilizing after a large-scale system failure that occurred the day before. Ukrenergo reported that the power units of nuclear power plants, which were forced to shut down, are already reaching nominal capacity, but due to severe frosts and damage from previous attacks, the deficit in the grid persists. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The process of reloading NPP units is currently underway, which allows for a gradual abandonment of emergency shutdowns in most regions. Energy workers primarily supplied critical infrastructure, and ordinary consumers are returning to planned schedules.

At the same time, in a number of regions, particularly in Odesa region, the situation remains difficult due to local power outages caused by line breaks due to ice formation and unfavorable weather conditions.

Restrictions for February 1

On Sunday, February 1, consumption restriction measures will be in effect in all regions of Ukraine throughout the day. Power limitation schedules have been introduced for industrial facilities, and hourly shutdown schedules for household consumers. The main reasons for the deficit remain the consequences of previous massive attacks by the Russian Federation on generation facilities and networks, as well as a significant increase in the load on the system due to abnormally low air temperatures throughout the country.

Energy workers are doing everything possible to get the equipment back into operation as soon as possible, but the high level of consumption due to frosts requires adherence to limits – noted in the department.

Emergency recovery work on damaged facilities continues non-stop.

