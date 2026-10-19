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Not only Oleshky, but also the lack of warnings from partners about Russia’s ballistic attacks — what Zelenskyy discussed with the Pope

Kyiv • UNN

 • 726 views

Zelenskyy discussed Russia’s escalation, the humanitarian catastrophe in Oleshky, and the lack of warnings about ballistic attacks with Pope Leo XIV.

Not only Oleshky, but also the lack of warnings from partners about Russia’s ballistic attacks — what Zelenskyy discussed with the Pope
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s Telegram channel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy revealed details of his conversation with Pope Leo XIV — they discussed not only the occupied city of Oleshky, but also security challenges and the lack of warnings from partners about Russian ballistic attacks, reports UNN.

I spoke with Pope Leo XIV and wished His Holiness a full and speedy recovery after the surgery. We are grateful that even during this difficult personal period, His Holiness remembers Ukraine and prays for our people 

- the President said. 

Zelenskyy noted that he provided a detailed account of the situation involving Russia’s escalation and Russia’s constant strikes on Ukrainian cities and communities.

We also discussed the humanitarian catastrophe in temporarily occupied Oleshky. We are working to help our people there. We are preparing decisions. His Holiness informed me about contacts with the Russian side on this matter 

- the Head of State added.

In addition, we also discussed all the security challenges and threats that exist now, including the periodic lack of warnings from partners about Russian ballistic attacks, which has already happened three times recently.

The President of Ukraine thanked His Holiness for his support and all his efforts to achieve a dignified peace.

Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy19.10.26, 19:59 • 2174 views

Previously

Pope Leo held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and expressed "deep concern about the difficult humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, Kherson region" and called for a ceasefire

Antonina Tumanova

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