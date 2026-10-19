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Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

Pope Leo XIV and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the situation in occupied Oleshky and a humanitarian truce. The Holy See confirmed its commitment to dialogue and peace.

Pope Leo discussed the humanitarian situation in Oleshky with Zelenskyy

Pope Leo XIV held a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy today. According to Vatican News, they discussed the situation in the occupied city of Oleshky, his conversation with the Russian dictator, and the Holy See’s commitment to dialogue and peace, reports UNN.

Details

The Holy See’s communiqué states that during the conversation, the Holy Father drew attention to the difficult situation in the city of Oleshky, in Kherson region, "mentioning the request for a humanitarian truce that he had presented to the president of the Russian Federation."

The Pope expressed hope that cooperation between both sides would make it possible to ensure the delivery of food and medical aid, as well as the voluntary and safe evacuation of civilians.

Finally, the Holy Father once again confirmed the Holy See’s commitment to dialogue and peace.

Recall

Pope Leo held a telephone conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and expressed "deep concern over the difficult humanitarian situation in the city of Oleshky, Kherson region," and called for a ceasefire

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Evacuation
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Pope Leo XIV
Oleshky
Kherson Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy