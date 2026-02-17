Not only from China, but also from Europe, the USA, Japan: Zelenskyy revealed the origin of components in Russian missiles and drones

In the Russian missiles and drones used today, there are thousands of components that Russia does not produce itself. In particular, components not only from China, but also from Europe, the USA, and Japan have been found in "Shaheds". This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

In all these Russian missiles and drones that were used today, there are thousands of components that Russia does not produce itself. Five "Iskander-M" missiles contain at least 75 critical components of non-Russian origin. Three "Kh-101" missiles contain almost 160 components that Russia cannot replace on its own. Each "Shahed" contains hundreds of such components that are imported into Russia from other countries, and not only from Chinese companies, by the way. Also Europe, America, Japan - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized that it is important not only for Ukraine, but also for global security in general, that partners genuinely block the supply chains of critical components for weapons production to Russia.

Russia can do nothing without such ties with the world: they are not capable of being strong in complete isolation. That is why blocking and pressure can indeed encourage the aggressor to change policy. But this depends on the world's determination. - added the President.

Russia launched 29 missiles, including 4 ballistic missiles, and 396 drones at Ukraine overnight; 25 missiles and 367 drones were shot down or suppressed, with 4 ballistic missiles and 18 drones hitting their targets.