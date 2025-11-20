Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period": Budanov on the current winter for Ukraine

This winter will be the most difficult for Ukraine in terms of passing the heating season, but "we will get through it." This was stated in an interview with Channel 24 by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (GUR) Kyrylo Budanov, reports UNN.

According to him, "whatever happens, we will survive the winter anyway, and everyone understands that."

Just as the enemy understands, I think we do too. Can it be difficult? It can be. But again, we will get through it. Let's have this conversation in this paradigm. Not "all is lost," but "we will get through this period." - called the head of the GUR.

He said that in Russia, in-depth studies were conducted before making a strategic decision to start strikes on Ukrainian energy, and the Kremlin "came to the right conclusion."

The factor of the threat that they will destroy our energy system before the winter season will have the maximum impact on society in Ukraine and on our Western partners. Because this is a topic that scares everyone. Everyone for different reasons, but fear unites them. - noted Budanov.

At the same time, he emphasized that this factor is clearly limited in time.

"It is limited to the end of February. What conclusion did they come to? The threat of destruction of the energy system before winter is a factor of influence to strengthen Russia's position. Including negotiating. Since it is limited in time, it is necessary to come up with some proposals before the end of this period. So we hold on. And we will get through it," summarized the head of the GUR.

The head of the GUR, Kyrylo Budanov, predicts that in February 2026, it may be possible to approach the moment when a hypothetical peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia becomes possible.

Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov