Zelenskyy-Witkoff meeting in Turkey canceled due to 'unacceptable' US plan to end war - media
04:13 PM • 19636 views
In Ukraine, schedules will be in effect on November 20: how many queues will be disconnected
04:01 PM • 21606 views
Ministry of Energy gets interim head: who got the position Hrynchuk
Exclusive
02:24 PM • 30872 views
Cremation in Ukraine: how much does the service cost and is it in demand among Ukrainians?
02:04 PM • 19806 views
Zelenskyy to meet with US Army representatives on Thursday amid Kyiv receiving 'signals' about US plan to end war - Reuters
November 19, 01:20 PM • 15240 views
High-voltage power line to Zaporizhzhia NPP restored - Ukrenergo
November 19, 01:15 PM • 15397 views
The number of victims of the night attack by the Russian Federation in Ternopil has risen to 25, three of them are childrenVideo
November 19, 12:10 PM • 16283 views
Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy
Exclusive
November 19, 11:46 AM • 21891 views
License of scandalous Odrex clinic in question: Ministry of Health forms commission after patient deaths
November 19, 11:37 AM • 18784 views
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice
Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1198 views

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, stated that internal unity is the main factor in Ukraine's ability to resist external threats. He emphasized that without unity, even significant external support would not help.

Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, in a conversation with a journalist from Channel 24, emphasized that internal unity remains the main factor determining Ukraine's ability to resist external threats. According to him, it was and still is what either strengthens the state or becomes its point of vulnerability, UNN reports.

Unity! This is the only conclusion and the only option for us to stand! ... In military terms and internally. Unity! If unity is broken, nothing will happen.

- Budanov noted.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that historically, Ukraine lost precisely when divisions and internal strife appeared within society.

He added that even significant external support will not help if there is no cohesion internally.

If there is unity, we will overcome everything. If there is no unity, give us trillions of dollars, all the weapons in the world, it will not help.

- Budanov emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine