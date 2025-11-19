Unity is the only way to survive - Budanov

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, in a conversation with a journalist from Channel 24, emphasized that internal unity remains the main factor determining Ukraine's ability to resist external threats. According to him, it was and still is what either strengthens the state or becomes its point of vulnerability, UNN reports.

Unity! This is the only conclusion and the only option for us to stand! ... In military terms and internally. Unity! If unity is broken, nothing will happen. - Budanov noted.

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate emphasized that historically, Ukraine lost precisely when divisions and internal strife appeared within society.

He added that even significant external support will not help if there is no cohesion internally.