North Korean Minister of State Security travels to Russia to participate in a meeting of special services - Reuters

The Minister of State Security of North Korea, Ri Chang-dae, will participate in a high-level meeting of security services in Russia.

This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to reports, Ri Chang-dae left Pyongyang on Monday to participate in a meeting of senior security officials from Russia. At the same time, Russian media reported that the main assistant to President Vladimir Putin on security, Sergei Shoigu, will participate in the meeting, which will be attended by representatives of security services from countries such as North Korea, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates.

Recall

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stated that the DPRK's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate" and "justified", calling it an expression of the sovereign right to support a "fraternal people".