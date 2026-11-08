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Normal pressure has been restored in Kyiv's water supply networks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Pressure in the networks serving the right-bank and left-bank parts of Kyiv has stabilized. Water supply and sewage systems are operating normally.

Normal pressure has been restored in Kyiv's water supply networks

Pressure in Kyiv’s water supply networks has been restored to standard levels. This is reported by Kyivvodokanal, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that pressure in the water supply networks in both the right-bank and left-bank parts of the capital has now stabilized and meets standard levels.

The city’s water supply is operating normally. Kyiv’s sewerage system is also operating normally

- the statement says.

It is reported that Kyivvodokanal specialists continue to monitor the operation of the capital’s water supply and wastewater systems.

We remind you

The day before, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported that the energy supply situation in the capital had deteriorated and pressure in the water supply system had decreased. Kyivvodokanal switched the power supply to generators.

Kyiv could be left completely without water due to prolonged power outages: which districts are at risk05.11.26, 17:54 • 44511 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Power outage
Electricity
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv