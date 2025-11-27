$42.300.10
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr Zyma
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
"No progress before the holidays": Politico learned when the EU will start working on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 976 views

EU officials do not expect new sanctions against Russia before the holidays, and discussions on the 20th sanctions package are reportedly not expected to begin until January. This package will reportedly focus on closing loopholes, particularly in the export of natural rubber, which is used in Russia's defense industry.

"No progress before the holidays": Politico learned when the EU will start working on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia

In the EU, ideas for the 20th package of sanctions against Russia will begin to be discussed "around January," Politico reports, citing sources, writes UNN.

Details

Officials on the sidelines of the EU Council video conference on foreign affairs, which took place on Wednesday, and two subsequent Coreper meetings, were asked about the status of sanctions.

"The verdict on the 20th package of sanctions against Russia: don't expect any movement before the holidays," the publication writes.

"It's not a priority right now," one official said. Another diplomat said they expect "the European Commission to start discussing ideas around January."

Diplomats report that informal discussions are underway in preparatory bodies, especially regarding potential sanctions, but this is standard preparatory work. So far, nothing has reached the level of EU ambassadors, which means that the inter-institutional process has not yet begun, the publication notes.

"Closing loopholes – always a key component of any sanctions package – will be central to the 20th package," the publication says.

A new investigation by the Economic Security Council of Ukraine (ESCU), as the publication writes, "revealed significant gaps in export controls on natural rubber, which is critical for Russia's defense industry – tires for fighter jets, missile carriers, bomb delivery systems."

Capable of harming the Kremlin's war machine: US analysts have identified little-known but potentially important sanctions against Russia - The Guardian27.11.25, 14:46 • 1910 views

In 2024, almost 2,000 tons of natural rubber worth $5.1 million were exported from the EU to Russia. Although synthetic rubber has faced EU restrictions since 2023, which were further tightened in the 19th package, "natural rubber remains largely untouched," the publication writes. One of the largest suppliers is a Latvian company that supplied natural rubber worth more than $2.2 million to Russian companies, including the Ministry of Defense, the publication writes.

"The 20th package will likely focus on limiting Russian energy export revenues, mainly by further deterring the shadow fleet," said ESCU Director Olena Yurchenko. But persistent vulnerabilities include the slow pace of sanctions implementation and Brussels' caution regarding secondary sanctions targeting intermediaries who help re-export dual-use goods to Russia, the publication points out.

"Direct exports from the EU have practically been reduced to zero, but the response to intermediaries in third countries is still not decisive enough," she said.

"Europe is thinking about the unthinkable: retaliatory actions against Russia": Politico learned the details27.11.25, 12:12 • 2386 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Council of the European Union
European Commission
European Union