American analysts have identified several little-known but potentially important sanctions that could harm the Russian war machine and slow down further advances in Ukraine.

According to representatives of the American group Dekleptocracy, which studies the military component of the Russian economy, these are chemicals used to produce mechanical lubricants and military tires. This industry, according to researchers, is a vulnerable spot that US, UK, and EU politicians can exploit.

Christopher Harrison, the group's president and former US State Department expert on Russia, described these targets as "unobtrusive and specific," unlike microchips and oil companies, which usually attract the attention of governments. But they are difficult to replace and are essential for Moscow's ability to field tanks and conduct combat operations against Ukraine, the expert noted.

Currently, only a few companies in the world produce chemical additives for mechanical lubricants - engine oil for tanks and cars. Almost all of them stopped selling chemicals to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine - this led to a shortage of relevant products and complaints from Russian motorists.

At the same time, one Chinese company, Xinxiang Richful, now satisfies a significant part of Russia's demand, supplying up to eight million kilograms of lubricants per year.

According to researchers, blocking this company, as well as several smaller suppliers, will lead to a shortage of mechanical lubricants in Russia. In addition, it is noted that Russia has limited domestic capabilities for producing vulcanization accelerators and other substances necessary for the production of military tires.

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation for the first time began direct sales of gold from its reserves on the domestic market. This is done to support the ruble, ensure corporate liquidity, and cover budget needs amid the rapid depletion of other resources due to full-scale aggression against Ukraine.