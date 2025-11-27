$42.300.10
Capable of harming the Kremlin's war machine: US analysts have identified little-known but potentially important sanctions against Russia - The Guardian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

American analysts have identified little-known sanctions that could harm the Russian war machine, focusing on chemicals for lubricants and tires. Blocking the Chinese company Xinxiang Richful and other suppliers could create a shortage of these critical materials.

American analysts have identified several little-known but potentially important sanctions that could harm the Russian war machine and slow down further advances in Ukraine. In their opinion, the West is unlikely to apply them in the near future. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to representatives of the American group Dekleptocracy, which studies the military component of the Russian economy, these are chemicals used to produce mechanical lubricants and military tires. This industry, according to researchers, is a vulnerable spot that US, UK, and EU politicians can exploit.

Christopher Harrison, the group's president and former US State Department expert on Russia, described these targets as "unobtrusive and specific," unlike microchips and oil companies, which usually attract the attention of governments. But they are difficult to replace and are essential for Moscow's ability to field tanks and conduct combat operations against Ukraine, the expert noted.

Currently, only a few companies in the world produce chemical additives for mechanical lubricants - engine oil for tanks and cars. Almost all of them stopped selling chemicals to Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine - this led to a shortage of relevant products and complaints from Russian motorists.

At the same time, one Chinese company, Xinxiang Richful, now satisfies a significant part of Russia's demand, supplying up to eight million kilograms of lubricants per year.

According to researchers, blocking this company, as well as several smaller suppliers, will lead to a shortage of mechanical lubricants in Russia. In addition, it is noted that Russia has limited domestic capabilities for producing vulcanization accelerators and other substances necessary for the production of military tires.

Recall

The Central Bank of the Russian Federation for the first time began direct sales of gold from its reserves on the domestic market. This is done to support the ruble, ensure corporate liquidity, and cover budget needs amid the rapid depletion of other resources due to full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine
Gold
The Guardian
European Union
Great Britain
United States
Ukraine