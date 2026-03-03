$43.230.13
"No one postponed the meeting" - Zelenskyy spoke about upcoming negotiations with Russia and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

President Zelenskyy stated that a trilateral meeting with the United States will take place on March 5 or 6, but likely in Europe. He emphasized that Ukraine will not give up Donbas, and proposals for territorial exchange do not serve its interests.

"No one postponed the meeting" - Zelenskyy spoke about upcoming negotiations with Russia and the United States

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting with the American side has not been postponed and may take place on March 5 or 6, as planned. The head of state said this while commenting on the state of the negotiation process with Russia in an interview with Corriere della Sera, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, the venue of the meeting may change, and he considers a location in Europe more appropriate.

No one has postponed the next trilateral meeting with the Americans, even after the attack on Iran, so I think it can take place on March 5 or 6, as planned. Perhaps not in Abu Dhabi. I would prefer Geneva or Europe in general, because the war is going on on our continent. If Russia wants a neutral place - Austria, the Vatican or Turkey will do. We hope for new prisoner exchanges

- said the president.

Commenting on the substantive part of the negotiations, Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine's position on the territories does not change, and proposals for exchange do not meet the interests of the state.

We remain on the same positions... The Americans are talking about exchanging territories, the Russians - about our complete withdrawal. Exchange is not in our interests. Why should we exchange our land for another, which is also part of our homeland?

 - he noted.

The President also stated that Ukraine agreed to a diplomatic path and the US proposal to freeze the line of fire to stop hostilities, but Russia, according to him, did not accept these approaches and demands Ukraine's complete withdrawal from Donbas.

I agreed to a diplomatic path and to the US proposal to freeze the line of fire... Russia did not agree and demands our complete withdrawal from Donbas. The Americans proposed demilitarized zones and free economic zones on both sides of the front. I said that this should apply to both sides, but the Russians only want it on our side. This is absurd

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Separately, the head of state commented on the issue of possible security guarantees and the presence of foreign troops, stating that Moscow has no right to determine what forces can be on the territory of Ukraine, and at the same time emphasized that Ukraine will not give up Donbas.

I clearly state: I will never leave Donbas and the 200,000 Ukrainians who live there. If we retreat, the Russians will get a path to the center of the country. We need a strong Ukrainian defense line

- summarized the president.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine's position on territorial integrity and sovereignty will not change, and the negotiation process should continue for the sake of results. According to him, if one of the three parties wants to withdraw from the negotiations, Ukraine will look for other formats to force Russia to end the war.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Austria
Europe
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Vatican City