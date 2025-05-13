$41.540.01
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

NMT-2025: difficulties in conducting testing, security challenges and attempts at fraud

Kyiv • UNN

 • 862 views

In 2025, 312,000 participants registered for the NMT. The biggest challenges are security, air raids, electricity supply and attempts at fraud.

NMT-2025: difficulties in conducting testing, security challenges and attempts at fraud

This year, 312,000 participants are expected to take the National Multidisciplinary Test (NMT). Tetiana Vakulenko, director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, said on the telethon how the testing will be conducted in 2025 and what security measures will be used, reports UNN.

Details

According to Vakulenko, 312,000 potential entrants have registered for the national multidisciplinary test this year. This is almost the same as last year.

Traditionally, the largest regions for us are those with the largest number of Ukrainians. This is, for example, Kyiv region, where we have a large population, and Lviv region. We also have a lot of participants in the eastern regions - Kharkiv region, Dnipropetrovsk region

- said Vakulenko.

What are the difficulties in conducting the testing this year?

The director of the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment stressed that testing in the context of a full-scale war is certainly complicated by shelling and, accordingly, air raid alerts, during which participants need to interrupt in order to move to a shelter.

According to her, in some regions, the assessment will not be carried out at all due to the security situation, a decision is made by the Regional Military Administration of each region. According to Vakulenko, NMT is not conducted this year in Donetsk, Luhansk and Kherson regions, as well as in Crimea. At the same time, in some regions, in particular in Dnipropetrovsk region, the assessment will not be carried out in certain settlements of the region that are located close to the border with the enemy. Such entrants are advised to choose the nearest city or town where it is possible to take the NMT.

Since last year, the problem of power grids and quality power supply has been extremely relevant. We conduct online assessment, using computers. Thus, any problems with power supply may affect the testing. Also last year, unfortunately, we had a lot of false reports about mining or something else. And this, of course, is also alarming and creates problems

- adds Vakulenko.

If the assessment is interrupted during an air raid alert

According to Vakulenko, if the assessment is interrupted due to an alarm, participants return to it only after it ends.

Entrants should not worry. All the tasks they performed before the air raid alert are all in the system and the answers are counted. In order for this to happen, you just need to save the answer to each task in the system. There is a corresponding button under each task for this. When participants return from shelters, they will continue to perform the test from the moment they stopped

- she explained.

The director also added that the testing time is also suspended for the period of the air raid alert, so the assessment continues from the minute the testing was forced to be interrupted.

During an air raid alert, all participants must be in a shelter, while in some educational institutions it was possible to organize testing directly in the shelter. This applies to institutions with high-quality and equipped shelters. According to Vakulenko, most educational institutions in the eastern regions will conduct the assessment in shelters.

Fraud in the NMT and measures to prevent it

According to Vakulenko, attempts by participants to "cheat the system" are observed annually: these are attempts to use a mobile phone during the assessment, and opening third-party tabs, etc. However, educators are fighting this and taking appropriate measures.

We have a whole system of safeguards, including technical ones, as well as those related to the organization of the assessment. For example, there are two instructors working in the classroom who carefully monitor all processes. In most classrooms, we have additional video surveillance cameras and employees of the assessment center can actually monitor the classrooms from their workplaces and see what is happening at the workplace of each participant

- said Vakulenko.

She noted that the center also uses additional protection on computers so that entrants are not able to open third-party web services during testing.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that participants of the national multidisciplinary test-2025 have already been sent invitations to testing in their personal electronic accounts. They specify the date and time of the NMT, as well as the address of the temporary examination center TEC, where the testing will take place.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

