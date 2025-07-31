Russian night strike on Kyiv: two SES helicopters involved in extinguishing fires

$41.770.02
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
04:00 AM • 25307 views
The Rada will consider today the presidential bill on NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 162454 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 91264 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:50 AM • 89701 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 87655 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 131784 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 55722 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 78538 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 67765 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Air raid alert sounded for the second time overnight in Kyiv: Russia launched missiles
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv: 20 injured, entrance destroyed, and schools damaged
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal Affairs
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the US
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professions
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 162404 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in July
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guide
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Vitali Klitschko
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watch
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBC
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Cruise missile
ChatGPT

Russian night strike on Kyiv: two SES helicopters involved in extinguishing fires

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1262 views

In Kyiv, two SES helicopters are involved in extinguishing large areas of fires in districts affected by Russian shelling. This happened after a double attack on the night of July 31.

Russian night strike on Kyiv: two SES helicopters involved in extinguishing fires

In Kyiv, in the districts affected by Russian shelling, two helicopters of the State Emergency Service are operating. This is done to extinguish large areas where there is fire, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Details

Two helicopters of the State Emergency Service are working. We are using them not for the first time to extinguish large areas of fire

 - Klymenko reported.

Reminder

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured are nine children, which is the largest number in one night since the beginning of the war.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 7 deaths are currently known. One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by a Russian strike.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Mykolaiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Ihor Klymenko
Kyiv