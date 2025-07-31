Russian night strike on Kyiv: two SES helicopters involved in extinguishing fires

In Kyiv, in the districts affected by Russian shelling, two helicopters of the State Emergency Service are operating. This is done to extinguish large areas where there is fire, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.

Details

Two helicopters of the State Emergency Service are working. We are using them not for the first time to extinguish large areas of fire - Klymenko reported.

Reminder

On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured are nine children, which is the largest number in one night since the beginning of the war.

As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 7 deaths are currently known. One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by a Russian strike.

Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.