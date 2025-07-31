Russian night strike on Kyiv: two SES helicopters involved in extinguishing fires
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, two SES helicopters are involved in extinguishing large areas of fires in districts affected by Russian shelling. This happened after a double attack on the night of July 31.
In Kyiv, in the districts affected by Russian shelling, two helicopters of the State Emergency Service are operating. This is done to extinguish large areas where there is fire, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko, reports UNN.
Details
Two helicopters of the State Emergency Service are working. We are using them not for the first time to extinguish large areas of fire
Reminder
On the night of July 31, Kyiv suffered a double attack: first by kamikaze drones, including reactive "Shaheds", and then by missiles. Among the injured are nine children, which is the largest number in one night since the beginning of the war.
As a result of the massive Russian attack on Kyiv, 7 deaths are currently known. One man was rescued from under the rubble of an entrance destroyed by a Russian strike.
Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine, using over 300 drones and 8 missiles. Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv regions were affected, with casualties and injuries.