New train launched from the south to the Carpathians: route and schedule details

From the south of Ukraine - for residents of Mykolaiv and Kherson in particular - a new train to the Carpathian direction - to Ivano-Frankivsk - will be launched from August, reported JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia" on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We are assigning train No. 209/210 Mykolaiv - Ivano-Frankivsk," Ukrzaliznytsia reported and clarified:

departure from Mykolaiv - from August 1, every other day on odd dates at 15:54, arrival in Ivano-Frankivsk - at 12:32 the next day;

departure from Ivano-Frankivsk – from August 2, every other day on even dates at 13:05, arrival in Mykolaiv – at 09:24 the next day.

The route will pass through the stations of Novyi Buh, Dolynska, Taras Shevchenko, Korsun, Bila Tserkva, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, Lviv, and others. The train will consist of compartment and open-plan carriages.

"Residents of Kherson can also conveniently use this train by traveling to Mykolaiv on the days of the train's operation by trains No. 319/320 Kherson - Mykolaiv-Vantazhnyi, No. 101/102 Kherson - Kramatorsk, No. 109/110 Kherson - Lviv," Ukrzaliznytsia noted.

And to return to Kherson, as indicated, one can use trains on the days of operation No. 110/109 Lviv - Kherson, No. 320/319 Mykolaiv-Vantazhnyi - Kherson.

Ticket sales for train No. 209/210 Mykolaiv - Ivano-Frankivsk open 10 days before departure.

