New Recruitment Center of the Ukrainian Army opened in Poltava region

A new Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center has been opened in Myrhorod, which will operate on the basis of the local Administrative Service Center. UNN reports with reference to a statement by the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin.

Details

Another recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has appeared in Poltava region. It operates in Myrhorod, on the basis of the local ASC. (...) This initiative is designed to help citizens find jobs in the ranks of the Defense Forces, and the state to find motivated military personnel - said the head of RMA.

According to him, here you can find out about vacancies in the ranks of the Defense Forces and get detailed explanations and advice.

Pronin emphasized that the recruiters will help you get in touch with a representative of a particular military unit and accompany you until you are appointed to a position.

Addendum

In addition, in Poltava region , the Ukrainian Army Recruiting Center operates in Poltava, Kremenchuk, and Poltava district.

All information is available at: 0951865360 (Poltava), 0661715429 (Kremenchuk), 0669340736 (Myrhorod), 0950351937 (Poltava district).

Recall

Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defense's commissioner for recruiting, said that more than 2,000 vacancies are currently open in recruiting centers and about 10,000 more vacancies are posted online. First of all, there is a need to staff combat units that are directly involved in combat operations.