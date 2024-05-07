ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
New Recruitment Center of the Ukrainian Army opened in Poltava region

New Recruitment Center of the Ukrainian Army opened in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 37810 views

A new recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has been opened in Myrhorod, Poltava Oblast, to help citizens find jobs in the armed forces and recruit motivated soldiers.

A new Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center has been opened in Myrhorod, which will operate on the basis of the local Administrative Service Center. UNN reports with reference to a statement by the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin.

Details

Another recruitment center for the Ukrainian army has appeared in Poltava region. It operates in Myrhorod, on the basis of the local ASC. (...) This initiative is designed to help citizens find jobs in the ranks of the Defense Forces, and the state to find motivated military personnel

- said the head of RMA.

According to him, here you can find out about vacancies in the ranks of the Defense Forces and get detailed explanations and advice.

Pronin emphasized that the recruiters will help you get in touch with a representative of a particular military unit and accompany you until you are appointed to a position.

The first one in Kyiv: The Ministry of Defense opened the 18th Recruitment Center in Ukraine30.04.24, 22:35 • 20298 views

Addendum

In addition, in Poltava region , the Ukrainian Army Recruiting Center operates in Poltava, Kremenchuk, and Poltava district. 

All information is available at: 0951865360 (Poltava), 0661715429 (Kremenchuk), 0669340736 (Myrhorod), 0950351937 (Poltava district).

Recall

Oleksiy Bezhevets, the Ministry of Defense's commissioner for recruiting, said that more than 2,000 vacancies are currently open in recruiting centers and about 10,000 more vacancies are posted online. First of all, there is a need to staff combat units that are directly involved in combat operations.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
kremenchukKremenchuk
poltavaPoltava
kyivKyiv

