Kravchenko named the main tasks in the position of Prosecutor General: coordination of law enforcement agencies and justice

Ruslan Kravchenko named the main tasks in his new position, including restoring the role of the Prosecutor's Office as a coordinator of law enforcement agencies, ensuring justice and the rule of law, UNN reports.

"I do not intend to speak in abstract slogans - my task as Prosecutor General will be clear and specific: to keep everyone within the Law," Kravchenko stressed.

According to him, the Prosecutor General's Office should regain public trust, and this can only be done through fair decisions.

Restoring the role of the prosecutor's office as the main coordinator of law enforcement agencies. During the war, competition between силові structures is unacceptable - we all have to work for a common goal: protecting the state and ensuring justice. Returning confidence in the prosecutor's office, both to society, the public, international partners and directly to the Verkhovna Rada. Ensuring justice in every case. Inevitability of punishment - Kravchenko said.

Kravchenko paid special attention to documenting the crimes of the Russian Federation for the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

"No one of their crimes will escape punishment. I know how to do it," the Prosecutor General noted.

Kravchenko, we recall, is directly related to the investigation of crimes of the Russian Federation. He worked in Crimea before the annexation, documenting crimes when the Russian Federation had already occupied the peninsula. After that, he worked as a prosecutor in the ATO zone, and when the full-scale invasion began, he headed the Bucha Prosecutor's Office.

I have seen death, inhuman cruelty, destruction, lost lives and broken destinies. Where most could not look - there I worked. Not for the sake of cameras. Not for the sake of quotes. But for the sake of the tribunal and irreversible punishment for inhuman beings. Believe me, all this has hardened... - Kravchenko said, addressing the people's deputies.

He also added that the reputation of the prosecutor's office both inside the country and abroad, among international partners and in the media, is important for him.

"Constant communication with society should become another norm of the prosecutor's office," Kravchenko believes.

Among the problematic issues he mentioned were ensuring internal discipline and the overload of prosecutors due to a long shortage of personnel.

Special attention will be paid to sensitive issues of ethics, integrity and prevention of pressure on business and the media. I will also not allow illegal pressure on prosecutors: neither behind the scenes nor public - Kravchenko stressed.

Supplement

On June 16, the Verkhovna Rada received a submission by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the appointment of Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

The post of Prosecutor General remained vacant since the dismissal of Andriy Kostin on October 31, 2024.

Biographical note

Ruslan Kravchenko was born in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region. He graduated from the military-legal faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi Law Academy of Ukraine". He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, of the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed as a senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv Prosecutor's Office for supervising compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he took a direct part in the anti-terrorist operation while performing his official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant. From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the senior group of prosecutors and carried out procedural management, supported the state prosecution in the criminal proceedings against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of committing treason and aiding and abetting aggressive warfare. He secured Yanukovych's recognition as guilty and sentenced him to 13 years of imprisonment. From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department of procedural management in criminal proceedings on crimes in the field of the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he conducted the recording and investigation of war crimes of Russians in Bucha. In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.