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The Governor of New Jersey Warns Ports Against Accepting Russian Diesel Fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

Mikie Sherrill stated that importing Russian diesel violates federal law. She threatened port operators with civil and criminal penalties.

The Governor of New Jersey Warns Ports Against Accepting Russian Diesel Fuel
Photo: REUTERS/Vincent Alban

The governor of the U.S. state of New Jersey, Mikie Sherrill, warned local port officials and terminal operators against accepting Russian diesel fuel, saying that such deliveries violate federal law, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

In a letter dated November 2, Sherrill noted that in 2022, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Congress banned the import of Russian energy products by passing the Ending Importation of Russian Oil Act.

The Trump administration is trying to persuade businesses in the United States to accept Russian diesel fuel29.10.26, 19:56 • 5642 views

She added that importing Russian diesel fuel violates this law and could result in "severe" civil and criminal penalties for companies and private individuals using New Jersey’s ports.

The letter came after President Donald Trump decided to allow Russia to supply more than 300,000 metric tons (about 2.25 million barrels) of diesel fuel to U.S. and global markets. The decision was made amid a global diesel fuel shortage and U.S. prices approaching record levels, ahead of the midterm elections held on November 3.

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According to Sherrill, after the authorization was issued, Russia sent several tankers carrying diesel fuel to the United States; at least one of them is reportedly headed for the New Jersey coast.

Sherrill stressed that the Russian oil law does not provide for a general lifting of sanctions unless Russia withdraws its troops from Ukraine—which has not happened yet.

"New Jersey will not stand by while Donald Trump supports Vladimir Putin at the expense of Americans," Sherrill wrote on the social media platform X.

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"Instead of lowering costs, this import helps finance Putin’s war against Ukraine, as well as a campaign of violence and terror that puts American service members abroad at risk."

According to the GasBuddy service, on Tuesday, the day of the midterm elections, the price of diesel fuel reached a record $6.28 per gallon—the highest figure ever recorded on an election day.

Antonina Tumanova

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