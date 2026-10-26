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Democrats plan investigation into Trump diesel deal — Axios

Kyiv • UNN

 • 772 views

U.S. Democrats urged banks and ports to preserve documents concerning the possible import of Russian diesel. They expect congressional investigations.

Democrats plan investigation into Trump diesel deal — Axios

Leading Democrats who could take influential positions next year are demanding that major banks and ports preserve all documents related to the possible import of Russian diesel fuel or other transactions involving it. Axios reports, writes UNN.

Any import of Russian diesel fuel into the United States raises serious legal questions and could provide grounds for lawsuits, as well as congressional investigations

- the letter obtained by the publication says.

It also states that a potential agreement to import Russian diesel fuel poses serious national security threats, as it would finance "Russia’s brutal and illegal war against Ukraine."

The letter was initiated by Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire. She is the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and will not seek reelection. It was also signed by Republican Thom Tillis (North Carolina), who is likewise leaving office.

The recipients include Wall Street’s largest banks: J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citi, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.

The administrations of the ports of Houston, Beaumont, and Corpus Christi in Texas, as well as the ports of New York and New Jersey, also received the letter.

The letter urges the banks and port authorities not to facilitate the "purchase, transportation, importation, unloading, storage, financing, or distribution" of Russian diesel fuel in the United States.

First tanker carrying Russian diesel has set off for the US - Reuters23.10.26, 11:43 • 5655 views

In addition, the recipients are asked not to facilitate any operations involving the supply of Russian diesel to other markets under the recent easing of sanctions. Citing expectations of increased congressional oversight, the lawmakers are demanding the preservation of a broad range of documents and communications related to "proposed or actually completed" transactions. These include contracts, transportation and shipping documents, vessel records, correspondence with suppliers, intermediaries, and US government officials.

The lawmakers want confirmation by Wednesday that the documents have been preserved, as well as information about any potential or actual transactions involving Russian diesel fuel.

"Diesel" deal between Trump and Putin derailed peace progress - Czech President Pavel22.10.26, 10:17 • 33741 view

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