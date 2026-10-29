The Trump administration is trying to persuade businesses in the United States to accept Russian diesel fuel

$45.590.0150.770.09
ukenru
05:11 PM • 5694 views
The delegation of Ukraine, the United States and Russia arrived at the aid delivery point in Oleshky - Arakhamia
03:11 PM • 13386 views
In Lviv region, an electric train collided with a Mercedes: the female driver was hospitalizedPhoto
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 22217 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
12:58 PM • 17378 views
Russia launched a missile strike on Lozova, injuring six people
12:13 PM • 18450 views
The NBU raised the key policy rate for the third consecutive time under inflationary pressure — to 16.5%
October 29, 12:06 PM • 16184 views
Russian strike on three cities: 19 dead and more than 40 injured so farPhotoVideo
October 29, 10:46 AM • 16571 views
Former Judge Tandyr Sentenced to 9 Years for Fatal Crash at Checkpoint
October 29, 10:33 AM • 16178 views
Zelenskyy showed footage from the site of the Russian strike on the railway station in DniproPhotoVideo
October 29, 09:33 AM • 17316 views
In Dnipro, Russia struck an electric train; a large number of people were killed
October 29, 08:33 AM • 19022 views
Ukrainian delegation has set off in the direction of Oleshky - Lubinets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
2.2m/s
61%
757mm
Popular news
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 19019 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 14847 views
Since this morning, Russian strikes on Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Chernihiv have claimed the lives of 17 people, with dozens injuredPhotoVideoOctober 29, 11:07 AM • 12081 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 8970 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 11992 views
Publications
8 of the most atmospheric Christmas markets worth visitingPhoto05:55 PM • 564 views
World Stroke Day: how to recognize dangerous symptoms, save a life, and prevent the disease05:38 PM • 1720 views
Inflation is accelerating, the economy is slowing: what decisions the NBU and ECB made and how they will affect Ukrainians02:30 PM • 12037 views
The return of veterans to work requires systematic support, particularly from trade unions, says the head of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine, Byzov
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 22219 views
Where to place a money tree to attract prosperity: folk beliefs and care tipsOctober 29, 07:00 AM • 42966 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
David Arakhamia
Kyrylo Budanov
Denys Uliutin
Actual places
Ukraine
Dnipro (city)
Kremenchuk
Chernihiv
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A brewery with a 270-year history is closing in the Czech Republic due to falling demand for beer02:15 PM • 7056 views
Not just Batman and Superman: James Gunn reveals the plan for DCU01:11 PM • 9010 views
Life magazine, the inspiration for "The Secret Life of Walter Mitty," is being revived againOctober 29, 10:25 AM • 14884 views
New film in The Hunger Games franchise was rated the bestVideoOctober 29, 09:14 AM • 19058 views
Frontrunner has emerged for the role of the new James BondOctober 29, 06:28 AM • 30374 views
Actual
Su-34
Social network
Shahed-136
Technology
Film

The Trump administration is trying to persuade businesses in the United States to accept Russian diesel fuel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

U.S. officials are urging companies to accept discounted Russian diesel fuel. Businesses fear sanctions and reputational damage.

The Trump administration is trying to persuade businesses in the United States to accept Russian diesel fuel

Officials in U.S. President Donald Trump's administration are privately urging American companies to accept Russian diesel fuel bound for the United States. At the same time, businesses fear legal consequences and reputational damage. The Washington Sun reports this, according to UNN.

Details

American companies fear the risks associated with purchasing Russian fuel. In particular, Democrats in Congress claim that President Donald Trump's executive order violates sanctions law. Despite this, administration officials are urging companies to accept cargoes that are still en route to the United States.

It is reported that both moscow and Washington are very forcefully encouraging them to accept these cargoes, including by offering significant discounts, but they are facing a wall of resistance because of reputational and legal risks.

A Treasury Department representative told the publication that the license to purchase Russian diesel "is consistent with actions the department has taken in the past," and that the Department "complies with applicable laws and regulations." According to an industry analyst, the cargo owners had been trying to "sell" them for several weeks but had found no buyers among American companies. Several sources confirmed that, when the tankers were loaded, there were no confirmed buyers in the United States.

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, the senior member of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, urged shipowners in letters to change course and not deliver Russian diesel to American ports.

Any company or individual considering purchasing Russian diesel fuel should understand that they are committing a crime and that Congress is watching. In addition, they could be held accountable by a future administration, even if the current one is turning a blind eye

- Richard Blumenthal.

Blumenthal also called for the disclosure of information about the sellers, buyers, terminal operators, and insurers involved in the transaction, as well as any instructions from the Treasury Department.

According to industry analysts and officials, tankers heading to U.S. ports will likely change their final destination to Brazil. It has been purchasing significant volumes of Russian diesel since the United States imposed sanctions in 2022.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate accused Trump of betraying Ukraine over a diesel deal with Putin10.10.26, 07:59 • 17842 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Sanctions
United States Department of the Treasury
United States Congress
Brazil
Donald Trump