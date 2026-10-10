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Democrats in the U.S. Senate accused Trump of betraying Ukraine over a diesel deal with Putin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2132 views

Senators criticized the authorization to purchase Russian diesel fuel worldwide for six months. They said it was funding Russia’s aggression.

Democrats in the U.S. Senate accused Trump of betraying Ukraine over a diesel deal with Putin

Influential U.S. Democratic senators sharply criticized President Donald Trump’s decision to allow the sale of Russian diesel fuel on the global market for six months. They called the easing of sanctions a betrayal of Ukraine and Washington’s European allies. This is stated in a joint statement by Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Chuck Schumer and Elizabeth Warren, reports UNN.

Details

The criticism was prompted by a decision of the Trump administration issued through General License No. 135 of the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). According to the senators, the document allows global purchases of Russian diesel fuel for six months.

President Trump’s statement that the United States will allow global purchases of Russian diesel fuel for six months is a complete betrayal of Ukraine, our European allies, and America’s national security

– the Democrats emphasized.

Senators accused Trump of financing Russia’s war machine

In their joint statement, Shaheen, Schumer and Warren linked the White House decision to rising gasoline and diesel prices following the start of the war with Iran. In their view, instead of working with allies to reduce energy costs, the Trump administration made concessions to Russia.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks09.10.26, 23:20 • 19548 views

The Democrats also accused the president of failing to fulfill his campaign promises to reduce Americans’ expenses and of ignoring Congress’s bipartisan position. They recalled that just a few weeks ago, lawmakers had adopted measures aimed at reducing Russia’s revenues from oil and gas sales.

This is what failure looks like. President Trump’s failure to fulfill his promises to reduce costs for Americans. His inability to protect America from its adversaries

– the senators stated.

At the end of their statement, the Democrats called on Trump to end the war with Iran and increase economic pressure on Moscow, rather than create additional opportunities to finance Russian aggression against Ukraine.

The president must end the war with Iran, not finance Russia’s war machine. Putin responds only to strength, which means suppressing Russia and those who facilitate its war against Ukraine

– the lawmakers concluded.

Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticism10.10.26, 03:17 • 15738 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
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