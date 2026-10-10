Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States. At the same time, the American leader did not comment on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism of the deal, UNN writes.

Details

This is a very big deal. Huge volumes of oil are coming into our country. And, frankly speaking, I want to thank President Putin – Trump said.

He stressed that the United States needs precisely the diesel fuel that Russia will supply.

How Trump responded to Zelenskyy's words

During a conversation with journalists, the U.S. president was asked about a statement by Zelenskyy, who called the agreements with Russia a sign of weakness.

Trump asked who exactly had said that. Upon hearing the name of the Ukrainian president, he briefly replied: "Okay, let's move on."

Thus, the American leader left Zelenskyy's criticism without a substantive response.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks