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Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticism

Kyiv • UNN

 • 408 views

Trump thanked Putin for the agreements on supplying Russian diesel to the United States. He left Zelenskyy's criticism of the deal unanswered.

Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Vladimir Putin for the agreements on the supply of Russian diesel fuel to the United States. At the same time, the American leader did not comment on Volodymyr Zelenskyy's criticism of the deal, UNN writes.

Details

This is a very big deal. Huge volumes of oil are coming into our country. And, frankly speaking, I want to thank President Putin

– Trump said.

He stressed that the United States needs precisely the diesel fuel that Russia will supply.

How Trump responded to Zelenskyy's words

During a conversation with journalists, the U.S. president was asked about a statement by Zelenskyy, who called the agreements with Russia a sign of weakness.

Trump asked who exactly had said that. Upon hearing the name of the Ukrainian president, he briefly replied: "Okay, let's move on."

Thus, the American leader left Zelenskyy's criticism without a substantive response.

Putin issued a statement after a phone call with Trump – the Kremlin revealed details of the talks09.10.26, 23:20 • 17376 views

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States