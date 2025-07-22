$41.750.12
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 128 views

The Netherlands intends to make a substantial contribution to the US initiative to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. This was confirmed by Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans, emphasizing the importance of supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Netherlands to make significant contribution to Patriot supplies for Ukraine - Defense Minister

The Netherlands intends to make a significant contribution to the US initiative to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. This was reported by the Minister of Defense of this country, Ruben Brekelmans, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Russia's air terror campaign has recently reached new levels every day.

Russia's goal is simple: to bring the unwavering Ukrainians to their knees. We cannot allow this to happen. Therefore, we want to make a significant contribution to additional air defense for Ukraine. Much has already been done, but more is needed. Only by continuing to relentlessly and massively support Ukraine and increasing pressure on Russia can we force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table

- noted the head of the Ministry of Defense of the Netherlands.

He emphasized that consultations are currently underway with the United States and other allies regarding the American initiative to supply additional weapon systems, including Patriot air defense systems.

"Ukraine is the frontline of security against Russian aggression for all of Europe. If Russia can break through, it will immediately pose a greater threat to the rest of Europe and NATO," Brekelmans is convinced.

Recall

At the 29th meeting in the "Ramstein" format, partners announced key decisions regarding strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities. The US is initiating a new mechanism jointly with NATO for European countries to purchase American weapons, and the Netherlands is allocating 125 million euros for the maintenance of F-16 aircraft.

Ukrainian side discussed weapons and Patriot systems with Kellogg – Sybiha21.07.25, 22:44 • 1414 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Politics
NATO
MIM-104 Patriot
Europe
Netherlands
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Tesla
