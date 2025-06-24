$41.870.04
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:47 PM • 4208 views
Special tribunal, bringing Russia to account, compensation for damages: PACE adopted a resolution on Ukraine
05:30 PM • 11327 views
Reasonable and justified: the Verkhovna Rada supported Kravchenko's initiative to abolish the selection of prosecutors through the personnel reserve
02:05 PM • 22956 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 47422 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
June 24, 09:02 AM • 71724 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
June 24, 08:07 AM • 106992 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
June 24, 07:47 AM • 113923 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 88957 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
June 24, 06:40 AM • 65307 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
June 24, 05:31 AM • 68400 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
Exclusives
Netherlands pledges to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and sanctions against Russia: results of negotiations between the foreign ministries of the two countries

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense, increasing defense assistance, cooperation in drone production, and tightening sanctions against Russia.

Netherlands pledges to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and sanctions against Russia: results of negotiations between the foreign ministries of the two countries

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. He reported on the key aspects of the discussion's outcomes. 

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Following the meeting of the diplomatic representatives of Ukraine and the Netherlands, the MFA press service emphasized the following:

Against the backdrop of Russia's intensified aerial terror against Ukraine, we agreed to work together on further strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

- Andriy Sybiha reported.

There is also attention to increasing defense assistance to Ukraine - the parties "focused" on this issue.

It was also reported about "strengthening cooperation in drone production and further increasing pressure on Russia through new sanctions and accountability mechanisms."

Among other things:

Sybiha confirmed that Caspar Veldkamp's discussions on the agenda were productive. The Ukrainian minister thanked the representative of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs for "the invitation and hospitality at the NATO summit in The Hague."

Also for:

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague.

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP24.06.25, 17:42

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
NATO
The Hague
Netherlands
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Tesla
