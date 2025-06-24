Netherlands pledges to strengthen Ukraine's air defense and sanctions against Russia: results of negotiations between the foreign ministries of the two countries

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha met with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp. He reported on the key aspects of the discussion's outcomes.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Following the meeting of the diplomatic representatives of Ukraine and the Netherlands, the MFA press service emphasized the following:

Against the backdrop of Russia's intensified aerial terror against Ukraine, we agreed to work together on further strengthening Ukraine's air defense capabilities. - Andriy Sybiha reported.

There is also attention to increasing defense assistance to Ukraine - the parties "focused" on this issue.

It was also reported about "strengthening cooperation in drone production and further increasing pressure on Russia through new sanctions and accountability mechanisms."

Among other things:

Sybiha confirmed that Caspar Veldkamp's discussions on the agenda were productive. The Ukrainian minister thanked the representative of the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs for "the invitation and hospitality at the NATO summit in The Hague."

Also for:

the unwavering support of the Netherlands;

the recent delivery of F-16 fighter jets;

a new package of military aid amounting to 175 million euros.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof in The Hague.

