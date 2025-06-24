Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP

In The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Head of State thanked the Secretary General for the invitation to the summit in The Hague, emphasizing that this is a clear signal that our country is among the priorities on NATO's agenda, the President's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The decisions of last year's Washington summit were very important, and it is important that this course does not change," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State added that Ukraine expects the final declaration of the NATO summit to include signals of further support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the summit and discussed common expectations for its results.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia continues its missile and drone terror against civilian infrastructure and people. Therefore, one of the main focuses of the discussion was strengthening air defense and supporting the development of domestic defense production by NATO member countries," the President's Office said.

The issue of access for partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to arms procurement was also discussed.

Addition

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday aboard Air Force One stated that he would "probably" meet with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where the US president is expected later that day.

"I'll say, 'How are you?' He's in a tough situation; he should never have been there," Trump said.