Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP

$41.870.04
48.020.18
ukenru
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
02:05 PM • 7726 views
Corruption in the Ministry of Regional Development: Chernysov is scheduled to have a pre-trial detention measure chosen tomorrow
12:48 PM • 18565 views
Russia plans new military operations on NATO territory – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
June 24, 09:02 AM • 45946 views
Helicopter scandal: the dismantling of weapons elements from helicopters without the participation of the company that installed them was obviously a violation
Exclusive
June 24, 08:07 AM • 83735 views
Aircraft repair is hampered by bureaucracy: experts call for simplified certification and updated documentation approaches
Exclusive
June 24, 07:47 AM • 94154 views
Small pharmacies warn they will not be able to dispense medicines under the "Affordable Medicines" program, threatening them with license revocation
June 24, 07:34 AM • 79240 views
Putin's war with NATO to cost the world $1.5 trillion - Bloomberg
Exclusive
June 24, 06:40 AM • 59114 views
<p>The Public Health Center reported whether a new COVID-19 strain has been detected in Ukraine</p>
Exclusive
June 24, 05:31 AM • 66927 views
What to expect from the 2025 NATO Summit in The Hague
June 23, 05:50 PM • 60319 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 310776 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
4.4m/s
54%
747mm
Popular news
Trump announced the ceasefire between Israel and Iran came into effectJune 24, 05:38 AM • 123071 views
Almost a quarter of a million euros and dollars were tried to be smuggled out of Ukraine in a car trunk: stopped at the EU borderJune 24, 06:16 AM • 108166 views
Zelenskyy: there are plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit in The HagueJune 24, 08:36 AM • 87310 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 102086 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 68496 views
Publications
Inflation for pharmaceutical products reached 13.9% - Minister of Health Viktor Liashko12:11 PM • 27957 views
Hetmantsev will try to push through a bill on Thursday that could destroy the depositor protection system11:50 AM • 30330 views
Family schemes or coincidence? How the company of the son of ARMA Deputy Katamadze won the tender for "UkrBud"09:55 AM • 69518 views
Svitlana Hrynchuk's Ministry of Environmental ImitationJune 24, 08:49 AM • 103129 views
Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot daysJune 23, 07:05 PM • 122824 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Netherlands
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Amber Heard returns to acting after Depp scandal02:38 PM • 3758 views
Gellar seeks to resurrect dead heroes in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reboot11:51 AM • 16134 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 101934 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 180433 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 302434 views
Actual
Facebook
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Falcon 9
Diia (service)

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 564 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in The Hague. They coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit, discussed strengthening air defense and supporting Ukraine's defense production.

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the framework of the NATO summit in The Hague - OP

In The Hague, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The Head of State thanked the Secretary General for the invitation to the summit in The Hague, emphasizing that this is a clear signal that our country is among the priorities on NATO's agenda, the President's Office reported, writes UNN.

Details

"The decisions of last year's Washington summit were very important, and it is important that this course does not change," said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The Head of State added that Ukraine expects the final declaration of the NATO summit to include signals of further support for Ukrainians in the fight against Russian invaders.

Zelenskyy and Rutte coordinated steps within the summit and discussed common expectations for its results.

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia continues its missile and drone terror against civilian infrastructure and people. Therefore, one of the main focuses of the discussion was strengthening air defense and supporting the development of domestic defense production by NATO member countries," the President's Office said.

The issue of access for partner countries of the North Atlantic Alliance to arms procurement was also discussed.

Addition

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday aboard Air Force One stated that he would "probably" meet with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the NATO summit in The Hague, where the US president is expected later that day.

"I'll say, 'How are you?' He's in a tough situation; he should never have been there," Trump said.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Air Force One
Mark Rutte
NATO
The Hague
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9