Netherlands points to widespread use of chemical weapons by Russia against Ukraine, Germany confirms

Dutch and German intelligence services have gathered evidence of Russia's widespread use of prohibited chemical weapons in Ukraine, including dropping suffocating agents from drones to force soldiers out of trenches so they can be shot, the two countries' intelligence services said on Friday, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans called for stronger sanctions against Moscow.

The main conclusion is that we can confirm that Russia is intensifying its use of chemical weapons - Brekelmans told Reuters.

"This intensification is concerning because it is part of a trend we have been seeing for several years, where Russia's use of chemical weapons in this war is becoming increasingly normalized, standardized, and widespread," the Dutch defense minister said.

The German foreign intelligence service BND confirmed these findings, stating that it had obtained this evidence together with its Dutch counterparts.

The head of the Dutch Military Intelligence and Security Service (MIVD), Peter Rysink, stated that the findings were based on "our own independent intelligence, so we observed this ourselves based on our own investigations."

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague, which unites 193 member states, said last year that initial accusations made by both countries against each other were "not sufficiently substantiated." It was not asked to conduct a full investigation, which must be initiated by member states.

According to Brekelmans, at least three Ukrainian deaths are linked to the use of chemical weapons, while more than 2,500 people wounded on the battlefield reported chemical weapon-related symptoms to Ukrainian health authorities.

The increased use of chemical weapons by Russia poses a threat not only to Ukraine but also to other countries, Brekelmans added.

"We must further increase the pressure. This means considering more sanctions and, in particular, preventing them (Russia) from participating in international bodies such as the OPCW Executive Council," he said.

Rysink spoke of "thousands of cases" of chemical weapon use, and also cited the Ukrainian figure of 9,000.

The issue of seats on the OPCW Council for two years will be subject to negotiations in the coming months.

The intelligence findings were presented in a letter to the Dutch parliament on Friday.

Increased sanctions could be implemented jointly with the European Commission, which proposed to include 15 more new organizations and individuals in the EU sanctions list, including for suspected use of chemical weapons in Ukraine - the publication writes.

Dutch military and joint intelligence services, working with foreign partners, say they have found concrete evidence of increased chemical weapons production in Russia.

This includes enhanced research capabilities and the recruitment of scientists to develop chemical weapons, Rysink said. He added that Russian officials have given soldiers instructions on how to use toxic warfare agents.

"This is not just some special manipulation on the front line; this is really part of a large-scale program. And this, of course, is also concerning, because if we don't clarify and make public what Russia is doing, it is very likely that these trends will continue," Rysink said.

He called the use of chemical weapons by the Russian armed forces "almost a constant operational procedure."

"We have specifically linked the use of chloropicrin to improvised munitions, such as filled light bulbs and empty bottles, suspended from a drone. When it comes to tear gas, we see that they are also misusing and repurposing existing munitions to act as a gas carrier," he said.

Addition

Chloropicrin is listed as a prohibited suffocating agent by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which was established to implement and monitor compliance with the 1997 Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC).

It can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and respiratory tract. If swallowed, it can cause burns to the mouth and stomach, nausea and vomiting, and difficulty breathing or shortness of breath.

Russia is a member of the OPCW and, like the United States, has reportedly destroyed its declared stockpiles of chemical weapons.