Occupants systematically use chemical weapons against the Defense Forces of Ukraine: details

The Russian Federation systematically uses chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that the aggressor's army is using prohibited chemical compounds against the defenders of Ukraine. This refers to a tear-inducing irritant that is prohibited for use in warfare.

The corresponding chemical compounds were found in grenades used by the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine.

This is the third OPCW report confirming that Russia systematically and deliberately violates the Chemical Weapons Convention. According to the General Staff, in May 2025 alone, the aggressor used dangerous chemical compounds on the battlefield 888 times — stated the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation between Russian invaders. In it, the commander gives an order to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with prohibited chemical weapons.

UNN also reported that the European Council decided to impose additional restrictive measures against three Russian structures involved in the development and use of chemical weapons during the aggression against Ukraine.