Occupants systematically use chemical weapons against the Defense Forces of Ukraine: details

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
01:18 PM • 2152 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25980 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 25601 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 45070 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
09:36 AM • 45717 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
09:07 AM • 45919 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209903 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 137197 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108425 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 122902 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+24°
2.9m/s
50%
749mm
Popular news
Another 970 occupiers, 1 enemy tank, and 13 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJune 27, 04:26 AM • 42944 views
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 64459 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 61663 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:3009:20 AM • 48570 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34363 views
Publications
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17270 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 25980 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 34656 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 209903 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition againJune 26, 03:27 PM • 142494 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Rustem Umerov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 17270 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 19757 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 93329 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 124572 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 95497 views
Actual
Tesla Model Y
The Guardian
Cruise missile
Oil
BM-21 "Grad"

Occupants systematically use chemical weapons against the Defense Forces of Ukraine: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1194 views

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons confirmed Russia's use of banned chemical compounds, such as irritating tear gas, in grenades. This is the third OPCW report confirming Russia's systematic violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, with 888 cases of use in May 2025.

Occupants systematically use chemical weapons against the Defense Forces of Ukraine: details

The Russian Federation systematically uses chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Details

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirmed that the aggressor's army is using prohibited chemical compounds against the defenders of Ukraine. This refers to a tear-inducing irritant that is prohibited for use in warfare.

The corresponding chemical compounds were found in grenades used by the Russian army during the invasion of Ukraine.

This is the third OPCW report confirming that Russia systematically and deliberately violates the Chemical Weapons Convention. According to the General Staff, in May 2025 alone, the aggressor used dangerous chemical compounds on the battlefield 888 times

— stated the Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security.

Recall

Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a conversation between Russian invaders. In it, the commander gives an order to attack the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with prohibited chemical weapons.

UNN also reported that the European Council decided to impose additional restrictive measures against three Russian structures involved in the development and use of chemical weapons during the aggression against Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar
European Council
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9