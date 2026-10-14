Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers

$45.080.1250.440.20
ukenru
06:15 PM • 14558 views
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?
06:05 PM • 13069 views
Ukraine needs to attract another over $32.6 billion in external financing for 2027 — Koretskyi
Exclusive
05:28 PM • 20203 views
Strikes on three combined heat and power plants did not cause a total blackout in Kyiv: what to expect in winter
05:10 PM • 22240 views
Zelenskyy feels betrayed over the Trump–Putin deal
Exclusive
04:31 PM • 22392 views
It’s not all about strikes against Russia — why U.S. intelligence is important for Ukraine
04:11 PM • 20892 views
On October 15, parts of Ukraine will live with schedules — how many groups will be switched off
03:41 PM • 20962 views
King Charles received Zelenskyy at Buckingham PalacePhoto
02:13 PM • 21323 views
CNN: Russia is attacking American businesses in Ukraine, while the Trump administration remains silent
02:11 PM • 19528 views
In Bulgaria, unidentified individuals set fire to 11 of the 17 Starlink antennas providing communications to Ukraine, an MP says
01:39 PM • 17505 views
The Verkhovna Rada approved two decisions to unlock €4 billion from the EU — next in line is a tax on parcels worth up to €150
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+9°
1.8m/s
67%
757mm
Popular news
The number of people killed in the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to fivePhotoOctober 14, 09:20 AM • 29055 views
For drones and missiles: EU has allocated another €2.86 billion in defense assistance to UkraineOctober 14, 10:00 AM • 28792 views
Trump did not invite OSCE observers to the U.S. midterm elections — The HillOctober 14, 10:49 AM • 28929 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 53615 views
Katy Perry’s ex-husband appeared in court on sex offense charges, prosecutors call him a “true predator”12:59 PM • 19668 views
Publications
Construction costs rose by 25% over the year: will apartments and reconstruction become more expensive for Ukrainians?06:15 PM • 14603 views
Business warns that the new reservation rules could damage the defense industry, energy sector, economy, and food security
Exclusive
October 14, 12:01 PM • 39361 views
Preparing for winter: a home checklist to help retain heat and prepare for outagesOctober 14, 11:14 AM • 54579 views
Russian information and psychological operations against Ukraine: how the enemy manipulates usPhoto
Exclusive
October 14, 05:30 AM • 73353 views
Five countries allocate €4.1 million to Ukraine to support transport: how the funds will be spentOctober 13, 06:40 PM • 86273 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Kash Patel
Charles III
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Washington, D.C.
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers06:38 PM • 820 views
New York Seeks to Ban Horse-Drawn Carriages04:21 PM • 17426 views
Uber begins testing self-driving robotaxis in Britain – how drivers, unions and politicians are responding02:48 PM • 16233 views
Sally Rooney halts book sales in Britain and even cancelled a trip due to fears of arrest — what happened01:47 PM • 16586 views
Archaeologists have discovered a sunken ship off the coast of Turkey that is up to 4,700 years oldPhoto01:31 PM • 17470 views
Actual
Heating
Starlink
The Guardian
S-400 missile system
Social network

Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 756 views

Netflix will lay off around 1,000 employees, primarily in its product and corporate teams. This is the company's largest round of layoffs since 2022.

Netflix plans major staff cuts amid competition for viewers

Netflix is laying off 6% of its workforce, or approximately 1,000 employees, in its largest round of cuts since 2022, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, as the streaming pioneer faces fierce competition for viewers from longtime rivals and YouTube, reports UNN.

Details

Most of the cuts will affect Netflix’s product, technology, legal and human resources teams, according to emails sent to employees on Wednesday by co-chief executive officers Greg Peters and Ted Sarandos.

"Our mission—to entertain the world—is ambitious, and achieving it requires us to be disciplined about where we prioritize our people and resources," the memo said.

"Our business is strong and growing, and we remain on track to deliver our full-year forecast."

In addition

According to The Guardian, Netflix shares, which have fallen by about 25% this year, rose 0.7% on Wednesday. The company had about 16,000 employees at the end of last year.

This year, the streaming company has faced doubts about its ability to sustain the growth that has disrupted the U.S. media industry, putting pressure on the cable television business.

Engagement, or the amount of time users spend on Netflix, has become a key concern for investors, as platforms such as YouTube and TikTok attract viewers with free-to-watch, user-generated content, giving them a price advantage over Netflix.

The unsuccessful pursuit of Warner Bros Discovery’s streaming and studio assets earlier this year deepened doubts about Netflix’s strategy. Earlier this month, Paramount completed its $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros to create Skydance.

Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matches13.10.26, 17:12 • 31151 view

"They have not been able to find another major revenue stream," said Ross Benes, a senior analyst at eMarketer, adding that the company continues to depend on its subscription business, which may be approaching its limits.

"Ultimately, as they approach the ceiling with this, they will need another revenue stream to diversify, and that is where the bigger struggle has been."

Netflix is trying to move beyond its subscription business by investing in an advertising tier, live programming and games.

The last significant round of layoffs took place in 2022, when the company cut about 450 jobs in two rounds after losing subscribers for the first time in more than a decade.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the memo on Wednesday.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the WorldUNN Lite
The Guardian
TikTok
Reuters
Netflix
YouTube