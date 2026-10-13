Netflix has decided to broadcast the FIFA World Cup in Europe — where it will show the matches

Netflix has taken a major step in the field of live sports broadcasting in Europe by acquiring from FIFA all rights to the 2030 FIFA World Cup in Spain and Andorra. UNN reports this, citing The Hollywood Reporter.

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The deal, announced on Tuesday, October 13, will give Netflix exclusive rights to all 104 matches of the tournament in these territories. The streaming service plans to do everything possible to provide full live coverage of the matches, pre-match, half-time and post-match shows, as well as a daily match review. Netflix also announced plans to create a major pre-tournament program to build interest in the event.

Not all matches will be available with a paid Netflix subscription. Under the agreement, Netflix will provide one match per day free of charge in Spain and sublicense a package of matches, including every Spain match, both semi-finals and the final, to the national free-to-air broadcaster.

Spain, the reigning FIFA World Cup champion, will also host the 2030 World Cup together with Morocco and Portugal. The year 2030 will mark the event’s 100th anniversary, and celebratory matches will also be played in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay.

This is not Netflix’s first major football deal. The streaming service holds the rights to broadcast the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups, and earlier this year announced a four-year agreement with the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) to broadcast, starting in 2027, the Nations League final and CONCACAF Gold Cup tournaments in Mexico.

But acquiring the rights to broadcast the World Cup in the very heart of Europe, in one of the world’s most football-oriented countries, is a significant step forward for Netflix and a clear signal of the company’s ambitions regarding live sports broadcasting at the international level, the publication notes.

In the United States, Netflix already broadcasts NFL and MLB games, as well as selected boxing, MMA and WME events.

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