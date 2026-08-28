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Rockstar Games and Netflix held a large-scale presentation of the game Grand Theft Auto VI following a hacker data leak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 404 views

Rockstar Games and Netflix presented a 27-minute preview of GTA VI following a hacker leak. The release is scheduled for November 19 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Rockstar Games and Netflix held a large-scale presentation of the game Grand Theft Auto VI following a hacker data leak

The developers at Rockstar Games, together with the Netflix platform, held an online screening of a 27-minute preview of the upcoming game Grand Theft Auto VI. UNN reports this, citing NBC News.

Details

The official presentation was preceded by a hacking incident during which working materials from the long-awaited project were leaked online. The developers expressed regret over the information leak and urged fans to wait for the official release, scheduled for November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

A new trailer for “Metro 2039” was presented at Gamescom26.08.26, 00:10 • 5649 views

The published teaser provides a detailed look at the gameplay and the dynamics of the relationship between the two main characters—Jason and Lucia. The storyline unfolds in the fictional location of Vice City in the state of Leonida, and players will be able to freely switch between the characters while completing missions and fleeing law enforcement.

The Detail of the Game World and Character Mechanics

The gameplay features a more responsive environment and detailed character physics, similar to the system in Red Dead Redemption 2. The protagonists will be able to change their physical condition, gain or lose weight, build muscle mass, and experience exhaustion, while non-player characters will react to the presence of weapons in the players' hands.

The game world was created based on years of research into real locations in Florida and conversations with local residents. In addition to the main crime storyline, the game will offer a large number of additional activities, including diving, sports training, jet-skiing, and visiting entertainment venues.

The special event sparked active discussion within the gaming community regarding the graphics and system requirements. Fans noted the high level of detail in the city and the interaction between the main characters, although certain elements of the voice acting and the game's price prompted debate.

"We absolutely did not want you to see the game this way" — Rockstar responds to the massive GTA VI leak26.08.26, 17:22 • 3562 views

Stepan Haftko

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